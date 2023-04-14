Carrollton Trails 5K 2.jpeg
Courtesy of the City of Carrollton

Lace up those running shoes and start training. The City of Carrollton presents the 11th annual Carrollton Trails 5K on Saturday, April 29.

This race shows off one of Carrollton’s best assets, the city’s extensive hike and bike trails. Earn your best time as you run along the concrete Blue Trail in the heart of the city’s greenbelt area. The course is downhill and geared toward people of every fitness level. Registration is now open, so sign up today.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

