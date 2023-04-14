Lace up those running shoes and start training. The City of Carrollton presents the 11th annual Carrollton Trails 5K on Saturday, April 29.
This race shows off one of Carrollton’s best assets, the city’s extensive hike and bike trails. Earn your best time as you run along the concrete Blue Trail in the heart of the city’s greenbelt area. The course is downhill and geared toward people of every fitness level. Registration is now open, so sign up today.
Come for the run, stay for the awards ceremony, and visit with vendors. There will be music, a photo booth, and more. The event also includes a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, so bring the whole family along and don’t forget your canine kids.
“The Carrollton Trails 5K is a great opportunity for both competitive runners racing for their best time and families in our community to get outside having fun and being active together,” parks and recreation director Scott Whitaker said. “The city encourages runners and walkers alike to experience Carrollton’s top-notch trail system and join this exciting event, which more than 4,000 people have enjoyed participating in over the past 11 years.”
On race day, participants should park at Creekview High School (3201 Old Denton Road) to be bused to the starting line on the Blue Trail. Race day registration and warm up will be held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. before the race begins at 8 a.m. The Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 9 a.m.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female runners, and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category of the 5K competitive run (10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over). Dogs are welcome but are not required to register for the event. Refreshments will be provided at the end of the race for all participants.
Pre-register at cityofcarrollton.com/carrolltontrails5k by Monday, April 24 for the best price and a guaranteed race bag, T-shirt, and timing chip for 5K runners. Any changes made after April 24 will incur a $5 change fee. Packet pickup will be Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosemeade Recreation Center (1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway).
Carrollton Trails 5K sponsors to date are Courtyard Dallas Carrollton and Carrollton Conference Center and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Don’t miss the chance to partner with the city as a Carrollton Trails 5K sponsor and get your company involved in the fun.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
