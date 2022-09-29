In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free.
The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
Sidekicks Martial Arts and Momentum Dance Company have been added to the front of stage lineup and strolling performers will entertain attendees during the daytime. The lineup will bring a varied collection of musical talent and family fun to the Downtown Square. Artists include double-platinum, Grammy award-winning rock band headliner Soul Asylum and multi-platinum selling bands Hoobastank, Lit, and Marcy Playground as openers. North Texas favorite Emerald City Band, Hip Hop Hooray, Run To You, and Jade Flores Band will round out the main stage entertainment.
Main Stage Schedule*
National Anthem
11:05 a.m.
Jade Flores Band
12 p.m.
Run To You
1 p.m.
Hip Hop Hooray
2 p.m.
Emerald City Band
3:10 p.m.
Marcy Playground
4:20 p.m.
Lit
5:50 p.m.
Hoobastank
7:20 p.m.
Soul Asylum
8:50 p.m.
Front of Stage*
Motion, The Studio
11:10 a.m.
R.L. Turner High School Lionettes
11:30 a.m.
Sidekicks Martial Arts
11:45 a.m.
410 Line Dancers
12:40 p.m.
Top Kick Martial Arts
1:40 p.m.
Momentum Dance Company
2:50 p.m.
Aeon: K-Pop Dance Team
3 p.m.
Inside Plaza Arts Center*
Double Dee Karaoke
12 p.m.
School of Rock North Dallas
3:30 p.m.
*All times are approximate and may be subject to slight changes.
The City’s award-winning Festival at the Switchyard will be held on the streets of Historic Downtown Carrollton, located between President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) and LBJ Freeway, just east of IH-35E on the south side of Belt Line Road and steps away from the Downtown Carrollton Station on the DART Green Line. Festival goers are highly encouraged to park at the North Carrollton/Frankford Station or the Trinity Mills Station and ride DART to the Festival site, as parking is extremely limited.
In addition to the exciting free concerts and live children’s entertainment, attendees will be treated to strolling performers as they are walking, eating, and shopping throughout the Festival at the Switchyard. The Creekview High School Cheerleaders will perform cheers and routines. Watch for Guinness World Record holder and juggler David Slick, and hula hoop artist Amanda Slick. Texas-based costumers and cosplayers, the DFW Avengers, are sure to be a big hit with the kids and kids at heart. Strolling magician Ritchy Flo will also be onsite to provide an enjoyable experience for children of all ages.
Spectators will be able to grab a bite to eat from a variety of food vendors and unique Downtown restaurants, as well as browse Festival booths and the eclectic shops surrounding the Downtown Square. The event also offers a beer garden, free rides and games, free face painting, free balloon art, free arts and crafts, and a free photo booth. The face painting, balloon artists, and arts and crafts conclude at 6 p.m.; and the rides and games close at 7 p.m.
Festival sponsors to date include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Bang Energy, Boston Beer Co., Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Dallas Morning News, Kids’ 101 Pediatric Dentistry, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, iHeartMedia Inc., MAKE - Music and Creative Arts Studio, Republic Services, Resort Vacations Inc., Sam Pack's Five Star Ford and Chevrolet Carrollton, Texans Credit Union, Trinity Smiles Family Dentistry, and Western Extrusions.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event, which annually hosts from 30,000 to 40,000 patrons. Applications for the few remaining craft and food vendor booths are still available as well. Find Vendors & Sponsors at CarrolltonFestival.com or email festival@cityofcarrollton.com for more information on joining the fun in 2022.
For more information about the Festival at the Switchyard and the variety of artists performing at this year’s event, visit carrolltonfestival.com. For the latest updates, stay connected with the Festival on social media at facebook.com/carrolltonfestival and twitter.com/carrolltonfest.
