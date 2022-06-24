Shaquille O'Neal given stark health warning

It's official, according to the city of Carrollton's official Facebook page.

The city of Carrollton has welcomed basketball legend Shaquille O' Neal after hearing that he has landed in the Collin County portion of the city. 

The final sale price of Shaq’s new digs in Carrollton, Texas is unknown, but the property was last listed at just under $1.225 million.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments