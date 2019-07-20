The city of Carrollton Marketing Services team won four awards at the National Association of Government Communicator’s Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Awards banquet held in Arlington, Virginia during the NAGC Communications School.
The NAGC is dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in governmental communication. The awards give communicators the opportunity to share some of their best work, innovation, and creativity. Entries are judged by teams of professional communicators.
“This annual national awards program recognizes superior government communication products and those who produce them,” said NAGC President Chris O’Neill.
The poster for the 8th annual Festival at the Switchyard warranted a first place in both the Graphic Design category and the Poster category for its unique design elements that set the tone for the Festival’s graphics, T-shirts and guitar-giveaway.
Also garnering two awards was the 2018 Carrollton Pet Calendar with a second place in the Calendar category and a third-place Award of Excellence in the Grassroots Marketing Campaign category. Photo submissions from residents, calendar sponsorships, and calendar sales raised $1,733 this year and as always, all proceeds go directly to the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center for resources such as food, medicine, cleaning supplies, and treatment of sick or injured animals.
All projects submitted for award contention are produced through interdepartmental partnerships. The joint efforts from the city continue to be recognized for their far reaching qualities and attributes. From public service and education to amenities and events, all departments within the city of Carrollton provide quality programs benefiting our residents.
“We work hard to communicate all of Carrollton’s initiatives, and are proud to be recognized by a prestigious organization such as NAGC. All city departments provide premier services and we are pleased to showcase the city’s efforts to meet Council’s goal of being the community that families and businesses want to call home,” said Marketing Director Kelli Lewis.
The annual NAGC conference awards program serves as a professional high point for government communications internationally. In addition to the peer recognition fostered by the NAGC, the process allows all participating members to learn more about what best practices and innovative communication tools are being used around the world.
