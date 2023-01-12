Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office is starting off the new year by promoting its Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program to focus on beautification in 2023.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program is focused on enabling organized neighborhoods to plan and implement projects in partnership with the city of Carrollton. The program was established in 1998 and has made over $250,000 worth of improvements to public property. This includes over $70,000 in neighborhood organization funds, over $50,000 in donated materials, and the value of more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

