Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office is starting off the new year by promoting its Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program to focus on beautification in 2023.
The Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program is focused on enabling organized neighborhoods to plan and implement projects in partnership with the city of Carrollton. The program was established in 1998 and has made over $250,000 worth of improvements to public property. This includes over $70,000 in neighborhood organization funds, over $50,000 in donated materials, and the value of more than 3,000 volunteer hours.
Applications for the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program opened Jan. 1 and close on June 1.
“It goes through a review process and then a presentation to our Neighborhood Advisory Commission, which is basically a commission that our office created… to be able to vote on these projects, to get them approved, and then get them into production,” said Alka Agnihotri, Community Development Program Specialist for the City of Carrollton.
Last year, the Neighborhood Partnership Office had two projects come through the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program and the most was in 2020, when seven projects were completed.
Projects can range from something really small like a landscaping project to a bigger scale project like a new neighborhood entryway, Agnihotri said.
For 2023, the Neighborhood Partnership Office has four neighborhoods that are projected to submit an application for the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program.
“The goal is always to get as many neighborhoods registered, even the newer establishments that have been brought up to do projects with us,” Agnihotri said. “We want to enhance Carrollton slowly but surely to where everyone can identify their neighborhood and do projects on a grander scale.”
For the Neighborhood Enhancement Matching Grant Program, the office is more focused on the older neighborhoods because they have been around longer and need enhancing, Agnihotri said.
The office is also trying to incorporate more, different types of grants for residents, such as a block party grant for National Night Out to promote more engagement in the community.
“We want to get more involved in doing more events that engage more of the residents that don’t really get involved and the neighbors that don’t really know each other to be able to work together to create a better community,” Agnihotri said.
For more information on the Neighborhood Partnership Office, visit the City of Carrollton’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
