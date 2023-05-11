The City of Carrollton will begin construction on an expansion to Rosemeade Recreation Center to better accommodate community recreation needs in areas such as pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and other indoor large-format programs.
Carrollton City Council had recently approved a 27,511 square-foot expansion to the center with construction slated to begin May 15. The Rosemeade Dog Park will be closed from May 15 to May 27 to allow for construction setup.
“The initial voter-approved bond in 2018 was for a full-sized gym,” said Recreation Manager Heather Smith. “We have a high demand for gym space in the community. Between programs, leagues, and rentals, gyms are always in use. As it came time for design the increase of usage and need had grown even more which prompted an additional voter approved for space in the 2022 bond election.”
While the original scope of the project included the addition of a full-size gym that would meet NCAA configurations and modification of affected hallways and rooms, during the design phase, the scope was expanded to include an additional multi-purpose court, an elevated walking track, an esports center, restroom modifications, storage, and more.
During a city council meeting on April 4, 2023, the construction contract was awarded in an amount not to exceed $7.18 million.
“In addition to satisfying physical requirements necessary for sports facilities, safety, accommodations for spectators, etc., we wanted to ensure a bright, energetic environment by infusing open spaces and ample natural lighting,” said Capital Improvements Program Division Manager Andrew Combs. “We also incorporated energy efficient components such as low-emittance (low-e) glass, LED lighting and high-efficiency air conditioning units. Finally, we considered other finishes throughout the facility.”
Rosemeade Recreation Center was originally built in 1985 with expansions in 2002 and 2012. Voter-approved money from the 2018 and 2022 bond elections will fund the coming improvements. Since this is the third addition to the center since it was originally built, the design team worked hard to make the architectural style and finish compatible with the other elements of the building, Combs said.
“Not to say that we were trying to capture a unique 1980s motif, rather observing colors, textures and materials in the original building and two previous additions in an attempt to incorporate common themes throughout the facility,” he said.
Updates to the facility are intended to serve the continued needs of the community and further promote the physical wellbeing of Carrollton citizens. Once complete, the center will be able to offer more expansive programs and classes, and provide more open play spaces for members, such as the use of the walking track, pickleball, badminton, volleyball, and esports center.
“Esports and pickleball are two fast-growing recreational sports, so we knew we wanted to include them in some way,” Smith said. “We have a gaming center at Crosby Recreation Center which opened last summer, and we see the timing for this addition to be very beneficial to the growth of the program. Pickleball courts can’t be built fast enough, so the more the better.”
In addition to esports and pickleball, the center also has a large group of walkers that takes laps around the gym, so the addition of a walking track is expected to get a lot of use and free up gym space for other programs and open play. The weight and cardio rooms are also heavily used and Smith said that she hopes spreading out additional pieces through the track area, as well as walking moving to the track, will allow for more patrons in the weight and cardio rooms.
The center also offers several programs such as archery, group fitness, and dance that currently use spaces in the gyms, however, those programs do not require a court and take space away from the sports in which that space was designed. With the addition of the multi-purpose area, Smith said it will allow for the department to program in the space, freeing up gym space for sports.
This project supports Carrollton City Council’s strategic objectives and vision of building a community that families and businesses want to call home by sustaining quality of life through promotion of physical health, as well as improving financial stability through increased daily attendance.
In addition to Rosemeade Recreation Center, this summer, parks and recreation staff will spend funds allocated from the voter-approved 2018 bond election for improvement to Crosby Recreation Center.
The department has already added an esports center, updated cardio and weight equipment in the Cottonbelt room, and a newly designed functional fitness space in the Sante Fe room. Smith said that the department will keep the public informed on additional plans as they develop.
The Rosemeade Recreation Center expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.
