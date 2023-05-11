The City of Carrollton will begin construction on an expansion to Rosemeade Recreation Center to better accommodate community recreation needs in areas such as pickleball, basketball, volleyball, and other indoor large-format programs.

Carrollton City Council had recently approved a 27,511 square-foot expansion to the center with construction slated to begin May 15. The Rosemeade Dog Park will be closed from May 15 to May 27 to allow for construction setup.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

