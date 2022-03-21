Rosmeade recreation center

Carrollton's Rosemeade Recreation Center will close as a new generator is installed.

 Courtesy of Carrollton Parks and Recreation
Carrollton's Rosemeade Recreation Center will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday through Saturday due to the installation of a backup generator.
 
The new emergency backup generator will aid in the recreation center becoming an emergency shelter location during crisis.
 
"The city of Carrollton is committed to the welfare of its residents and providing a safe haven to the community," a notice from the city said.
 
All memberships are valid at both Rosemeade and Crosby Recreation Centers. Members are encouraged to use the newly upgraded Crosby Recreation Center during this time.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments