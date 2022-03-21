featured spotlight Carrollton's Rosemeade Recreation Center temporarily closes Wednesday Staff report Mar 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carrollton's Rosemeade Recreation Center will close as a new generator is installed. Courtesy of Carrollton Parks and Recreation BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carrollton's Rosemeade Recreation Center will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday through Saturday due to the installation of a backup generator. The new emergency backup generator will aid in the recreation center becoming an emergency shelter location during crisis. "The city of Carrollton is committed to the welfare of its residents and providing a safe haven to the community," a notice from the city said. All memberships are valid at both Rosemeade and Crosby Recreation Centers. Members are encouraged to use the newly upgraded Crosby Recreation Center during this time. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Generator Rosemeade Recreation Center Recreation Center Sport Backup Emergency City Crosby Recreation Center Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Latest e-Edition Carrollton Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Carrollton Leader Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Carrollton Leader e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Carrollton Leader Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Most Popular Lewisville woman dies as a result of murder-suicide Lewisville police investigating attempted murder-suicide How a Frisco landmark became a soundstage for the final filming days of 'American Underdog' Lewisville's Thrive converts to members only admissions Plano roundup: apartment fire, expenditures approved and more. McKinney Firefighters organization announces ‘no confidence’ vote, city manager's office says it has ‘full faith and confidence’ in chief’s leadership Rowlett councilmember reprimanded for alleged ethics violations One person injured in McKinney home fire 'Dining with dignity': Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County approaches opening Mesquite police identify suspect involved with officer-involved shooting
