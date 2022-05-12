Local commuters may have noticed a change at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium.
As part of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s 2018 bond package, voters and the Board of Trustees agreed that the visitor’s side could use an upgrade from its almost 60-year-old bleachers and lack of a changing room and concession stand for the visiting team and attendees.
Here are four things to know about the renovation happening at the stadium with CFBISD’s Chief Operations Officer, Malcolm Mulroney:
What is the 2018 bond package that is funding the Standridge Stadium improvements?
The 2018 Bond Package was approved in November 2018. It's a $350.9 million bond package. It was formed with a community group that gave recommendations to the board. I came on board in April 2019 and began working on the package. Standridge Stadium's visitor's side of the bleachers was on the list.
That visitor's side was actually the original set of bleachers from that project. It was pretty old, pretty dire. We met with the bond oversight committee to keep us on track and accountable to the bond language. We meet with them every other month on this topic specifically to make sure we're getting this right. we designed a set of concrete bleachers with 3,000 seats on the visitor's side. We will have a small concession stand and a changing room underneath for the visitors. So, if Turner was playing Home, and Smith was the visiting team, because we do have those kinds of games quite often, they could use the changing facilities on that side.
What is the timeline for the project's completion?
We started the project in March, which was a big visual impact with us demolishing all of those old bleachers and getting them out of the way. Most folks know that the soil at the stadium site is very bad. The piers that go under the stadium actually have to go 65 feet deep. When you get over 35 feet, you have to bring in special equipment and things. We hit some water as well. We knew this going in. It was all part of the guaranteed maximum price approved by the board. But it's slow, slow work. We'll later be doing a precast system, which is much better quality and will make the end of the project go quite quickly. The scheduled completion date is Sept. 2, to have everything open and ready for those football games.
Will the renovations affect what types of events will be held at the stadium?
It's our main hub, hosting a plethora of soccer, UIL marching band competitions, Kacie's run was held there recently, so there's a whole lot that already goes on. We're a district with four high schools and one stadium. We get a lot of use out of that one facility, and it's a really nice facility. On the home side, we also updated the fire sprinkler system. We're also updating the PA system and some of the security cameras -- very minor things, but we are refreshing that as well. By the time we finish this, we will be heading in the right direction.
How do you expect attendance to change following the stadium's renovations?
I would love to see it increase. I think CFBISD is well located in the metroplex. It's a great geographic place for people to locate to. We've got a number of exceptional sports going on as well.
