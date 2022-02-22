Due to recent changes in the forecast, the National Weather Service has placed Carrollton under a winter weather advisory with colder air arriving sooner than anticipated and freezing rain expected both Wednesday morning and evening.
Between the potentially hazardous road conditions and the likelihood city staff could be pulled away into public safety efforts, the Citizens’ Evening event featuring Mayor Kevin Falconer’s State of the City address and presentation of the Carrollton Volunteer Awards, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until Wednesday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 2.
No other closures have been announced at this time.
Citizens’ Evening is an opportunity to mingle with city officials and members of the NAC. Informational booths will be set up to learn about city services, as well as volunteer opportunities within the community. Falconer’s State of the City address will focus on new developments, programs, and events within the community, and the event agenda also includes the presentation of the Carrollton Cares Volunteer Awards, including the Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Neighborhood Leadership, and Outstanding Community Organization Awards facilitated by the City’s Neighborhood Partnership Office, as well as the Jimmy Porter Award facilitated by the Parks & Recreation Department. These awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, and leaders who have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional community service to the City of Carrollton and its residents in 2021.
