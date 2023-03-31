The City of Carrollton is going all out for Earth Day 2023 with workshops, an art contest, crafts, and more at the Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will be informational sessions from the U.S. Plastics Pact, a global network combating plastic waste, and Republic Services, the city’s solid waste provider, as well as hands-on activities for all ages including creating your own bee hotel, building compostable bird feeders, making seed balls, and painting flower pots.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

