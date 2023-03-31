The City of Carrollton is going all out for Earth Day 2023 with workshops, an art contest, crafts, and more at the Josey Ranch Lake Library on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.
There will be informational sessions from the U.S. Plastics Pact, a global network combating plastic waste, and Republic Services, the city’s solid waste provider, as well as hands-on activities for all ages including creating your own bee hotel, building compostable bird feeders, making seed balls, and painting flower pots.
Join Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office and Denton County Master Gardeners to learn about tree planting, climate change, plastic pollution, Texas SmartScape, and other sustainable practices at the Josey Ranch Pocket Prairie, located just behind the Library. RSVP required.
Attendees who visit every event booth will be entered into a raffle to win a prize.
Got a young Picasso? The city will also hold a Recycling Art Contest for local K-12 students to create an art piece from items normally thought of as trash. Contest criteria: One entry per student and no new materials, just trash. Feel free to use scissors, glue, wire, tape, twine, or any other bonding or adhesive method to create the artwork.
Deadline to submit art is 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17. Participants can drop off their creations in the Environmental Services Department at Carrollton City Hall. Winners will be announced at the Earth Day Workshop at the start of the event.
Join Carrollton in working together to change the planet into a cleaner, more sustainable place to live for future generations.
Earth Day is an annual event held every April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First organized in 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally.
The schedule of events for Earth Day 2023 are as follows:
Spring Craftivity: Earth Day Flower Pot Painting: 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Earth Day Recycling with Republic Services: 2 to 3 p.m.
Recycling Education by Plastics Pact: 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Earth Day Workshop at Pocket Prairie: 1 to 3 p.m.
Recycle Art Contest Awards and Art Show: 1 to 3 p.m.
For more details on Carrollton’s Earth Day 2023 event and to register for information sessions, visit cityofcarrollton.com/calendar or call 972-466-4296.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
