Kristen Howell is the Chief Executive Officer of the Children's Advocacy Center for North Texas. As CEO, Howell works with national, state and local partners to ensure that every child victim of the crime of abuse receives justice and healing. The advocacy center opened in 1997 and coordinates the investigation and prosecution of severe child abuse cases and provides the child and non-offending caregivers mental health and advocacy services to promote healing from child abuse. The advocacy center provides services to approximately 3,200 children and families each year.
What do you do in your role as the CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas?
“I do a couple of things. One is, I oversee the child abuse response in our community. So I lead the team, I have a 70 person staff and then there's about 300 professionals who are dedicated to this criminal justice, child abuse response in our community. So, I kind of help organize that effort. One of the main things that I can do is ensure that the effort has the resources it needs to exist and so I do a lot of fundraising so that can happen so that we can meet the needs effectively of victims of child abuse.”
Can you tell me a little bit about the organization and some of the history behind it?
“So technically, our role is to be the place that a child goes when they make an outcry of severe abuse. We're a one-stop-shop where all of the services that a child needs when an abuse allegation has been made, where they get all those services and so hopefully families don't have to deal with going to a full array of services all over town and in scary places that might inhibit the child from telling their truth or getting the necessary services to heal from it. So that's the reason we exist or that's kind of what we are. This movement has been around for about 27 years, and Denton County was one of the first in the state to adopt it and it is, in response to when a child crime happens, it's really tough. It's a child's word against an adult and so they're not in a power position… Kids also needed medical care, and they needed mental health care, and their families needed help in navigating this crime that changes their child and so that's where the system really came into play, that we wanted to be able to offer all of that to families every single time they were victimized by someone. We said that we didn't want it to cost victims any money that someone hurt them and change the course of their life. That should be something that they shouldn't have to pay for out of their own pocket book and so the community came together and said, ‘We want to pay for this for victims of crime.’ So it's an extraordinary response. I'm so proud to be a part of it and I see, truly heroes step up every day, who want to help fight these crimes and help heal kids.”
What does it mean to you for this organization to celebrate 25 years?
“I think it is just an extraordinary testimony to what Texans do. Texans care about little Texans, we want our communities to be stronger, we want to make sure that if somebody's done something wrong to a child, that we do our best to make it right. I am proud to live in a community that has, I would say, zero tolerance for hurting kids. Of course, I know that the truth is that zero tolerance is learned. People don't know how to solve these crimes, they don't know who to believe and how to go forward and you can look at scandals that are in scouting, or faith communities or sports leagues and see that sometimes the grown ups don't know how to do the right thing and it is better when we raise the level of awareness around how prevalent this type of abuse is, how important it is that it’s stopped, and how much courage it takes to actually face it. I think those are things that I believe really strongly are a part of my role in connecting the community with this issue. If we do those things then we don't have the harbor of secrets, because that's where the bad guys hope that we’ll keep it a secret and so if we can shine a light on it, then the light overcomes the darkness.”
What are some ways the Denton County community can help support the center?
“There are so many ways to get involved and in fact, the reason we exist is because this is too big of an issue and too important of an issue to let just our government, governmental agencies respond to. So whether that's investigation teams or law enforcement, or CPS or the district attorney's office, they are not equipped to really care for little victims. We have to have the community involved in it and the community says we have to do really great by them, we're going to offer them Christmas, we're going to make sure that they get gifts under their tree, even though bad things happened to them, we're going to make sure that they get outstanding mental health care that they don't have to wait for when this terrible action has been taken against them. So those are things that the community cares about. So to me, the number one thing I need, honestly from the community is awareness. I need them to know that this problem exists in wonderful communities and wonderful neighborhoods, that this type of crime exists, it can happen to any kind of person. That is the most important thing that I want our community to know about and to know that they could do stuff like join our Facebook page, or get involved in an event because they'll learn how prevalent this issue is. Number one, get involved and learn about it so that we actually shine a light on the bad things. Number two is of course, donate, I've got to have public funding from our community in order to exist. So I want them to donate whether it's $5 or $500,000. I want everybody in the community to give to this organization because every child is at risk for this and if everybody has a little stake in the buy-in, then it is much easier to solve. And number three is I want them to volunteer, I want them to help us raise awareness, so volunteer for us at an event or volunteer for us at our front desk, whatever way that they can serve their community.”
What are some specific hopes you have for the future of the organization?
“My biggest hope in the world is that this crime wouldn't happen to someone. That I wouldn't sit across from a family and tell them that someone that they loved, betrayed them and hurt their child. That I wish would never happen again. It doesn't have to. It's not inevitable. It's not prescribed. It's not something that happens because of a genetic profile or terrible luck. It’s something that someone chooses to do to hurt another soul and I'm devastated that it exists. So I wish it didn't, but as long as it does exist, I want the Children's Advocacy Center to be here to solve the problem. I want a family to have a beautiful place to come and help navigate the worst of times because I do know, with my own personal experience, that having somebody walk beside you, makes you not feel so alone, and makes you feel like you can overcome it.”
