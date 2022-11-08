Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD held its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to cover a report on bilingual/ESL learners in the school.
Olivia Perez, the Secondary Director of Bilingual/ESL at CFBISD, and Maria Carolina Christiansen, the Elementary Director of Bilingual/ESL at CFBISD, presented on the academic progress of emerging bilinguals in the district.
“Our culture as professional learning communities is key for the continuous improvement of our craft for the benefit of all students and it’s a critical piece when we think of our emerging bilinguals,” Christiansen said.
The district currently has 9,504 emergent bilinguals, which is roughly 38% of CFBISD’s student body. In 2020, the district had 290 bilingual newcomers, 837 for 2021, and 631 for 2022.
Right now, less than 20% of bilingual learners are mastering the education for grades four through eight, with some percentages in the negatives.
“This year we have implemented many initiatives in order to support our students,” Perez said. “One of those instructional initiatives began with night school. All of our emerging bilinguals are able to attend night school and attend any of the English courses that they are in need of at no cost to them.”
Other departmental initiatives include Saturday tutoring, Imagine Learning, and grad team committees. Imagine Learning is a program offered online for newcomers that helps them build an English language base. Grad team committees are part of a partnership with the counseling department.
Educator support for the bilingual/ESL program is focused around professional development, sheltered instruction, interdepartmental support, and educator exam preparation.
“This year, just this fall, we have offered six different opportunities for teachers to become ESL certified and for different opportunities to prep them for bilingual certification,” Perez said.
Community engagement involves parent meetings and community resources that include parenting with the counseling department. CFB staff members are also taking ESL courses through the school on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to help support the district as much as possible.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
