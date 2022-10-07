During the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Regular Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., there were four non-action items for discussion and 20 Consent Agenda items.
On the table for discussion for the evening was an Advanced Academic Services Report, a Student Enrollment Report, a 2023 Bond Update, and a FIRST Rating Presentation.
For the Advanced Academic Services Report, national recognition and scholarship awards were discussed that students within CFBISD would be eligible for. At CFBISD, students take the PSAT in 10th grade and the PSAT/NMSQT in 11th grade, preparing them for success in the future. Last year, the total number of AP tests taken was 3,200 and about 15% of students were taking multiple AP tests. The passing rate for CFBISD competes well with the Texas state level, but there is always room for growth, the presenter said.
There is a connection with middle schoolers and high schoolers, as CFBISD middle school teachers have prepared their students for AP tests coming into high school and do not need to be identified as gifted and talented to be eligible to take AP classes and exams as a freshman in high school, which some districts require.
Next was the Student Enrollment Report where CFBISD provided the plan for marketing and advertising to bring in prospective students. The brand model is focused on community, family, success and results, which are core beliefs that families in the district have stated as important for the school.
This year, CFBISD is using the “One Big Family” image to promote the brand model. For the campaign, CFBISD provided a mock up of what the advertisement would look like and where it would run, including billboards, in the mail, websites, and more. The district has offered personalized campus tours for prospective students which has helped bring in new students.
In the efforts of marketing support, it has garnered excellent enrollment results. There were 23,171 rollover students anticipated at the beginning of the year and more than 24,000 students were enrolled in CFBISD schools. The current number as of Thursday is 24,663 students.
For the 2023 Bond Update, the bond committee is in the middle of bond planning committee meetings in preparation for the election on May 6, 2023. The bond committee is a group of citizens representing the entire community and serving all students and making sure the district and facilities are meeting their goals.
Committee meetings are open to the public and information can be found on CFBISD’s website. They have completed several topics and activities already, but still need to go over several reports, campus tours, and budgets. There will be a panel of contractors who will come to the committee’s November meeting to discuss construction costs and building budgets and what challenges could be faced in 2023.
So far, the committee has learned that the district is on the right track for grand visions they have established and are working to learn more to prioritize areas for improvement. On January 12, 2023, representatives from the committee will come forward to the Board with recommendations.
Lastly was a FIRST Rating Presentation which had a rating of 100% and was finalized during an early meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. The FIRST rating is a financial integrity rating that checks transparency in the district regarding revenue. The district has had a perfect rating for the past seven years.
There were several house cleaning items on the Consent Agenda for the night and several of them fell within one of three CFBISD Priorities. The main Priorities were Priority #1 which is to optimize engaging and diverse learning, Priority #2 which is to optimize facility, safety and security, and infrastructure to adapt to student needs, and Priority #5 which is to optimize all available resources.
All items on the Consent Agenda were approved as presented, 7-0.
