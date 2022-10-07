During the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Regular Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., there were four non-action items for discussion and 20 Consent Agenda items. 

On the table for discussion for the evening was an Advanced Academic Services Report, a Student Enrollment Report, a 2023 Bond Update, and a FIRST Rating Presentation.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

