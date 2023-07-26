Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District’s Board of Trustees President Cassandra Hatfield earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, the highest designation from the program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state and the districts they represent serve more than 5.5 million public school students.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

