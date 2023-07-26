Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Board of Trustees President Cassandra Hatfield earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, the highest designation from the program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).
Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District’s Board of Trustees President Cassandra Hatfield earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, the highest designation from the program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).
TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state and the districts they represent serve more than 5.5 million public school students.
Hatfield was elected to the CFBISD Board of Trustees in May 2021 and was voted president this past June. Before serving as a trustee, she served a one-year term on the district improvement council and a campus involvement committee. She has also served on her children’s school PTA in several vice president roles and in various other committees.
“Being a lifelong learner is a quality that I hold true to as an educator,” said Hatfield. “I am ready to put to good use the impact of this year-long journey.”
The 2023 Leadership TASM class was composed of 24 school board members who represented Texas school districts across the state. Participants who completed all required elements of the study program earned Master Trustee status, which is the highest designation recognized by TASB.
At the graduation ceremony on June 23, Leadership TASB participants joined more than 900 other school board members statewide who are Leadership TASB alumni.
“Leadership TASB has equipped me with the skills and tools necessary to advocate for local control in our public schools,” said Hatfield. “The comprehensive training and networking with trustees and school districts all over Texas has given me a broader lens on how influential curriculum, programing and resource allocations are to the individual needs of our students.”
The class met in conjunction with TASB’s Summer Leadership Institute in Fort Worth. More than 1,000 new and veteran school leaders attended the institute and received extensive training on every facet of effective board governance, heard keynote addresses from renowned education experts and picked up valuable ideas from district showcases and networking opportunities.
During the fifth and final session, members in the class made presentations of their team’s findings following year-long research. Class participants researched five specific critical issues in Texas public education.
To learn more about TASB and this experience, please visit the Leadership TASB website.
