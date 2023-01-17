The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met for their first board meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 12 to receive the district’s annual report and goals for House Bill 3.
Each year, districts are assigned two ratings: one on academic performance and one on public school finance or FIRST.
Last year CFBISD earned an overall accountability rating of 88, with seven campuses earning an A rating and 25 campuses earning a B rating. The district’s financial rating was an A, the highest score based on the 2020-21 financial standards report.
The district’s 2022 special education determination status was "needs assistance."
“The district’s 2022 special education determination status ‘needs assistance’ is continuing to be addressed through our restorative practices work in order to reduce discipline removal rates from our classrooms,” said Dr. Patricia Parker, director of assessment and accountability at CFBISD.
Last year, CFBISD enrolled 24,888 students across 24 elementary schools, six middle schools, five high schools, and three education centers. The district employed 3,542 personnel with an average class size of 16 to 22, and the average teacher salary of $61,432.
Dr. Parker also gave an update on the STAAR redesign, which is a result of House Bill 3906 passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019. The STAAR redesign includes four key changes to state testing: online testing and accommodations, new question types, cross-curricular passages, and evidence-based writing.
“Along with these upcoming changes to STAAR and its format, our students, the actual testing window for our students for STAAR for three through eight, will remain the same as last year,” she said. “Our students will take the STAAR test at the end of April through the middle of May, however the release of these scores are going to be delayed.”
Usually the district would have scores released by the end of June, but this year, STAAR three through eight exam scores will not be available to the district or parents until August. End-of-course exams will still be finalized the first week of June.
“For the past five years, we’ve been following a relatively similar accountability system with the same performance measures and while this included and allowed for a better year over year comparison, some of the accountability measures were halted,” Dr. Parker said.
Key takeaways from the district’s annual report included campus and district ratings will be based on the new STAAR test, STAAR three through eight results will be released in August 2023, State Accountability Ratings system will be updated during the summer of 2023, and campus and district ratings will be released in mid-September.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
