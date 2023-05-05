The Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District Board of Trustees met on Thursday, May 4 to receive an update on health services in the district.
Objectives for the health services department focus on providing care to maximize the time that students are able to be in the classroom. Director of Health Services Sandra Lieck, RN provided the update to the board of trustees.
“We want to minimize the number of students that are sent home unnecessarily, mitigate barriers to access to health care, provide referrals, and follow up to reduce absences, and limit the spread of communicable disease within our school community,” Lieck said.
This academic year, the district has had 86,606 student visits to CBISD clinics, 1,045 staff clinic visits, 130 EMS calls due to medical emergencies, 265 substance assessments, and 933 students who required daily care within the clinics, which is for medication administration or medical procedures.
The district held nurse education sessions for staff to prepare them to care for students during field trips, such as narcan training, UDCA training for diabetic students, epinephrine administration, and more. CFBISD held 139 of those trainings for staff during the academic year.
“It’s believed that learning is about 80% visual and so for that reason, we really work to get out students appropriate vision care and glasses so that they can see in the classroom,” Lieck said.
The health services department collaborated with OneSight to complete 16 clinics for students this year. The district administered 639 pairs of glasses for first-time glasses wearers, 39 high index prescriptions, and 31 students needed further evaluation and were referred.
Another task that the health services department works to achieve for the district is to complete CPR training for staff. This year, they completed 22 classes and trained 338 staff members.
As of April 21, the district completed 105 referrals through Children’s Health telehealth, where the district has available telehealth opportunities at 10 campuses.
“The Metrocrest Hospital Authority has provided funding for a pilot program to provide medical assistance and provide additional support to our nurses so that we can utilize Children’s Health telehealth more effectively moving forward,” Lieke said. “We also serve as a clinical site for Texas Woman's University for their community and public health clinical rotations for their nursing program.”
Serving as a clinical site has proved to be a good recruiting tool for the district, as the health services department has had several of those nursing students end up coming back to work for CFBISD.
“I'm excited to say that CFBISD implements best practices by having a registered nurse assigned to every traditional campus and this is consistent with recommendations by National Association of School Nurses, and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Lieke said. “Collaboration between educators, families and school nurses promotes healthy children and strong communities and good health is a solid foundation for excellence in the classroom.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
