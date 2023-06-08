The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, June 1 to receive an update from the Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) and an update on child nutrition services in the district

The Student Health Advisory Council is a group of community members appointed by the school board to serve at the district level. Members of the SHAC come from different areas of the community and from within the school district and the majority of members must be parents who are not employed by the district.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments