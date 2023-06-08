The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, June 1 to receive an update from the Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) and an update on child nutrition services in the district
The Student Health Advisory Council is a group of community members appointed by the school board to serve at the district level. Members of the SHAC come from different areas of the community and from within the school district and the majority of members must be parents who are not employed by the district.
Members of SHAC assist the district in ensuring that local community values are reflected in health education instruction. The council is interested in addressing the needs of the whole child and plays a role in strengthening the connection between health and learning.
During the board meeting, April Hooper-Christensen, chairperson for SHAC, provided recommendations on behalf of the council. The recommendations are as follows:
That campuses with enrollment of more than 750 students are staffed with a second nurse or nurse extender (certified nursing or medical assistant) as per recommendations of the National Association of School Nurses (NASN). Hopper-Christensen said that additional factors to consider when implementing best practices for school clinic staffing are student mobility, health disparities due to socioeconomic status, and the number of students requiring daily nursing interventions.
Adopting and adhering to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) guidelines and standards for school counselors in terms of staff ratios and percentage of time spent on counseling and non-counseling duties.
Expand Counseling Connection Center (CCC) services.
Increase parent education opportunities on mental health trends and improve the way these are promoted. Expand and promote the library of resources for parents regarding mental health.
In other news, the Student Nutrition Department provided an update on what the department has been doing and what the department’s future goals are. The department’s goal is to provide students with healthy and delicious meals to promote student achievement.
The department is a $15 million operation and there are 225 employees, with 34 cafeteria employees and 77 employees who hold the National Food Protection Manager’s Certification.
The nutrition department’s staff logged over 3,087 hours of training and 14 employees had perfect attendance during the 2022-2023 academic year. 13 of the 34 cafeterias are accident free and 27 required no medical attention. The average health inspection score is 98%.
When it comes to meal service for 2022-2023, all meals returned to full cost unless a student qualified as free or reduced. Pre-pandemic meal accommodations resumed with reduced price meals at no charge to students, sharing tables, and a grace period for students who met the meal charging policy limit.
Over 3 million meals were distributed in the district this past academic year. A projected 684,100 breakfast meals, 2,342,800 lunch meals, and 124,800 snacks were distributed.
This past year, the student nutrition department increased starting pay for new hires, which resulted in the hire of 41 employees during the academic year. The department also introduced a new Culinary Assistant position, which helped to innovate the menu, improve offerings and variety, and tailored menus to student preferences.
Some program initiatives planned for next year include rolling out new menu offerings since there has been a limited ability to do so in the last few years. New menus would include adding more vegetarian options, increasing protein offerings at breakfast, and adding premium chicken products to meals.
Another goal for next year is to have breakfast carts in secondary schools. The district will pilot this program at three schools and the goal is to increase breakfast participation at secondary schools with large campuses.
More goals include establishing more social media presence to improve communication and increasing culinary training for staff members.
Arianna Morrison
