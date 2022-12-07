Members of CFBISD’s Guiding Coalition, which held their first meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Guiding Coalition serves to examine the needs of the district’s students and develop ways to promote student support through intervention.
The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met earlier this month to receive updates on the district’s Special Education/Dyslexia program, with special education staff making strides for inclusion within CFBISD.
CFBISD’s work toward inclusive practices has brought on excitement across the district. The district’s Guiding Coalition had their first meeting on Dec. 1 where attendees discussed and created collective beliefs around inclusion.
“This Guiding Coalition allows for each campus to have a voice at the table and cooperatively examine the needs of our students and to develop the foundation of beliefs for supporting all students who need intervention,” said Jennifer Wright, a CFBISD Special Education Coordinator.
In addition to the Guiding Coalition, the district has identified four pilot campuses: Carrollton Elementary, Good Elementary, Rosemeade Elementary, and Vivian Field Middle School. These campuses have volunteered to be a part of the process and provide the district with valuable feedback about their successes and challenges as they put CFBISD’s inclusion plan in action.
“Many more campuses are working diligently to increase inclusive practices on their campuses and we’re bursting with excitement for our CFB students,” Wright said. “As we’re working to make our vision a reality, the Guiding Coalition will be instrumental in developing routines and procedures to successfully navigate this new endeavor.”
Last year, the board approved a special education staffing model and the Special Education/Dyslexia program is going to focus on aligning staffing allocations to student needs/support by developing scheduling protocols. The program is also going to develop and implement a consistent use of systems and support and implement Specially Designed Instruction to close the achievement gap.
“It is vital that our students receive Tier 1 instruction to close achievement gaps and to access needed intervention,” Wright said.
Tier 1 instruction is focused on culture, data, observation and feedback, a multi-tiered system of support, and restorative practices.
During the Guiding Coalition’s first meeting, they discussed ideas based on the district’s learning procedures and developed belief statements. Right now, the coalition came up with 16 statements, and when they meet again members will revisit and possibly revise them.
“With this in mind, shifting the culture of a school to embrace a culture of inclusion is more complicated than simply sharing the research that says ‘inclusion works,’” said Dr. Regena Little, a CFBISD Special Education Coordinator. “It involves dismantling the status-quo and disrupting long-held beliefs about learners and about teaching.”
As a district, Little said she wants to ensure that schools have the correct mindsets going into this Special Education/Dyslexia program. There are three mindsets CFBISD is focusing on: that all students are general education students first, collaborative teaching and planning works, and to focus on services not programs.
“As we begin this new journey, we are shifting our thinking so that we refrain from using the terminology that is comfortable and familiar to identifying the services that we provide to help students to be successful in the 21st century,” Little said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
