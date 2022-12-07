CFBISD Board Meeting.jpeg

Members of CFBISD’s Guiding Coalition, which held their first meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Guiding Coalition serves to examine the needs of the district’s students and develop ways to promote student support through intervention.

 Courtesy of Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met earlier this month to receive updates on the district’s Special Education/Dyslexia program, with special education staff making strides for inclusion within CFBISD.

CFBISD’s work toward inclusive practices has brought on excitement across the district. The district’s Guiding Coalition had their first meeting on Dec. 1 where attendees discussed and created collective beliefs around inclusion.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

