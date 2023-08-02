CFBISD tailgate luncheon 2.png

In late July, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosted a luncheon for new educators entering the district. The new educators were welcomed by student cheerleaders and drumline performers and enjoyed a tailgate-themed event as they were celebrated for kicking off their first school year in CFBISD.

More than 500 people attended the event. Board President Cassandra Hatfield and Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge shared words of encouragement, while 52-year CFBISD teacher Jo Luttrell reflected on her half-century tenure in the classroom. Evelyn Smith, Rosemeade Elementary student, also gave insight to new employees through the eyes of a student.

