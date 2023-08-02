During a tailgate-themed luncheon hosted by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD for new educators in late July, Evelyn Smith, a Rosemeade Elementary student, gave insight to new employees through the eyes of a student.
In late July, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD hosted a luncheon for new educators entering the district. The new educators were welcomed by student cheerleaders and drumline performers and enjoyed a tailgate-themed event as they were celebrated for kicking off their first school year in CFBISD.
More than 500 people attended the event. Board President Cassandra Hatfield and Superintendent Dr. Wendy Eldredge shared words of encouragement, while 52-year CFBISD teacher Jo Luttrell reflected on her half-century tenure in the classroom. Evelyn Smith, Rosemeade Elementary student, also gave insight to new employees through the eyes of a student.
“This is an incredible event that showcases the togetherness of our district,” Eldredge said. “It is always an inspiration to see so many people from all walks of life come together for the benefit of kids. Education is a special field, and we are thrilled that so many have chosen CFB.”
The CFBISD Educational Foundation also awarded eight teachers with $100 gift cards to help new teachers supply their classrooms, and the CFBISD Retired School Personnel Association awarded $2,000 to another eight first-year teachers.
CFBISD’s first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 10.
