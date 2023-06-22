In early June, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District welcomed two new faces to its district leadership — Brian Moersch and Kim Holcomb.
Named the deputy superintendent for CFBISD, Moersch has more than 33 years of administrative experience in school district and municipal organizations, as well as 25 years of experience as a cabinet member.
Moersch has served as the associate superintendent for CFBISD since 2019 and most recently served as the interim superintendent for the district.
He worked for Ector County ISD for 12 years in various roles including chief of staff (deputy superintendent), chief business officer (associate superintendent of business operations), assistant superintendent for human resources, executive director of business operations and chief of police.
Moersch holds a Master of Business Administration degree and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Permian Basin. He also holds a Superintendent Certifications from the Texas Education Agency.
Kim Holcomb was named the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for CFBISD and has taken this role after serving in education for 23 years.
Holcomb began her teaching career at Ennis ISD where she taught kindergarten, first, second and fifth grade and continued her teaching career at Corsicana ISD. In 2012, she began her career in administration as an assistant principal at Mansfield ISD and advanced her role further in the district by moving into the district RTI coordinator position.
In 2013, Holcomb returned to Corsicana ISD and accepted a position as executive director of student achievement and in 2016, was promoted to assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction where she served in that role for seven years.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a Master of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is currently in the process of completing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.
Holcomb is married to her husband, Shane Holcomb and together, they have two boys, Rhett and Landon. They also have one daughter-in-law, Ashlynd and their first grandbaby is on the way this June.
