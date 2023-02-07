The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, Feb. 2 to hear an update on College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) and Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The district refers to its Collaborative Vision for 2023 as it makes plans, refines strategies and meets specific goals. CCMR and CTE goals within the Collaborative Vision for 2023 include engaging students in CCMR coursework that will increase learning opportunities, align middle and high school CTE programs of study, educate families on available programs and opportunities, bring in revenue to the district through CTE opportunities, and develop partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

