The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, Feb. 2 to hear an update on College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) and Career and Technical Education (CTE).
The district refers to its Collaborative Vision for 2023 as it makes plans, refines strategies and meets specific goals. CCMR and CTE goals within the Collaborative Vision for 2023 include engaging students in CCMR coursework that will increase learning opportunities, align middle and high school CTE programs of study, educate families on available programs and opportunities, bring in revenue to the district through CTE opportunities, and develop partnerships with local businesses and organizations.
“CTE has gone from a hodgepodge of courses all over the district to neatly aligned programs of study that offer industry-based certifications, worked-based learning, and dual-credit opportunities,” said JoAnn Gillen, Chief of SEL and Post-Secondary Readiness. “CCMR has only been a part of accountability for about five years and yet, it has a substantial presence regarding students’ futures, district accountability, and performance outcome bonuses.”
There are two specific areas that the district feels it needs to grow in when it comes to CCMR: dual credit and industry-based certification.
“We are taking an interdepartmental team approach to expand the scope of dual credit across the district,” Gillen said. “It takes time, a lot of collaboration, and it requires determination to see it through.”
Compared to Texas and regional schools, only 13% of CFBISD college ready graduates participated in dual credit programs offered through the district, compared to 25.9% in the state and 25.6% in the region.
Compared to Texas and regional schools, only 7.8% of CFBISD career and military ready graduates participated in industry-based certification programs offered through the district, compared to 18.4% in Texas and 14.9% in the region.
“Due to the lagging indicator from the state, this data shows where we were before improvements were made through the alignment,” Gillen said. “We are optimistic that this percentage will increase. In fact, the data as we carefully monitor it now, is very positive.”
The district is actively looking to increase its dual credit program because it can be offered at no cost to students unlike Advanced Placement courses. Gillen said committees are being formed to address all factors when it comes to increasing dual credit opportunities.
Increase in dual credit opportunities will likely not be available in the upcoming school year, but Gillen said the district is currently working on it.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
