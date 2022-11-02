In February 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety started to require Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) for applicants wanting to obtain a commercial driver license (CDL), which affected schools in Texas and across the country as they faced bus driver shortages due to the new requirement.

In a survey conducted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), and the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), the results found that schools across the country were already facing bus driver shortages due to the pandemic. The survey was conducted at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

