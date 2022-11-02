In February 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety started to require Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) for applicants wanting to obtain a commercial driver license (CDL), which affected schools in Texas and across the country as they faced bus driver shortages due to the new requirement.
In a survey conducted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), and the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), the results found that schools across the country were already facing bus driver shortages due to the pandemic. The survey was conducted at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.
With the shortages from the pandemic and the added requirements to obtain a commercial driver license, districts across the country were impacted.
One of the districts affected by the requirements was Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, which transports around 12,000 children a day and has more than 120 bus drivers, according to CFBISD Director of Transportation Mark Hill.
“The new guidelines added to CDL requirements added to the shortage,” Hill said. “Making the process take longer to obtain their CDL and learn in a fast-paced environment.”
When the 2022-2023 academic year began, there were concerns from parents in the district regarding late bus arrivals, out-of-date information, and potential for overcrowding. New school years always bring up change and concerns from parents, Hill said.
“We are experiencing lots of growth in our surrounding area bringing traffic and reroutes to locations,” he said. “New routes, new stops, and adding new students to the bus bring delays for the routes. With all the new, that brings inconsistency in route times for pick up and drop off.”
When school started at the beginning of the year, the district was down 15 drivers and the transportation department did what they could to adjust routes and make sure all students were transported.
CFBISD isn’t the only district altering routes. It was found in the survey from districts across the country that 91% of respondents altered service to elementary schools, 90% altered service to middle schools, and 83% altered service to high schools.
Hill has been working with the public school for 15 years and said this is the worst shortage he has seen so far, but they are looking to hire more bus drivers every day.
“We do interviews every day, seeking the right bus drivers to join our fleet,” he said. “We hope to have 10 route subs, along with our nine standby drivers to help cover the needs of our fleet.”
For anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for CFBISD, more information can be found on CFBISD’s website.
