Carrollton’s Chalk Art Festival, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR,” and spring crafts at the library are just a few opportunities open to Carrollton and Lewisville residents this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of May 14.
Fitness classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza
Three opportunities for weekly fitness classes have returned to Wayne Ferguson Plaza. This includes Pilates in the Plaza on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., Yoga in the Plaza on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and Tai Chi Ch’uan Essential classes held every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found on the city of Lewisville’s website.
CYT presents ‘Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR’
Join CYT Dallas for Roald Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale. The show will take place at the Lewisville Grand Theater on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased at cytdallas.org.
Chalk Art Festival
Cement your fame as a chalk artist and let the sidewalk be your canvas at Carrollton’s fourth annual Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mary Heads Carter Park. Admission into the festival is free, but a $5 amateur fee and a $10 professional entry fee are required to participate in the chalk art competition. The event will also feature free crafts and activities for attendees, including an area for young aspiring chalk artists, an opportunity to browse and shop from artisan vendors, and various food vendors selling food and beverages.
Spring Craftivity: Self-Care Saturday
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with the Carrollton Public Library at a unique self-care Spring Craftivity at Josey Ranch Lake Library from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. This special event, open to all adults, will feature a presentation with helpful tips on how to destress, followed by an opportunity to create some feel-good bath products to take home. All crafting materials are provided while supplies last.
A Chance to Hike
This free guided nature walk for members of the special needs community will take place along the wide and level crushed-granite surface of the Cottonwood trail on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area. Attendees may see signs of deer, coyote, or bobcat, and maybe even see an armadillo during this mile long hike. Registration is required, which can be completed on the parks and recreation department’s website. All ages are welcome.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
