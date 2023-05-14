5 Things_CALL.jpg

Carrollton’s Chalk Art Festival, “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR,” and spring crafts at the library are just a few opportunities open to Carrollton and Lewisville residents this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of May 14.

Fitness classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments