Smoking ordinances are becoming less clouded in the city of Carrollton.
In a Tuesday meeting, the City Council unanimously approved changes to zoning ordinances as it relates to smoking shops and lounges that will separate retail from lounges and change where smoking establishments are approved.
Previously, smoking shops and lounges were both under the same land use and were allowed by right in most retail zones. On Jan. 25, Planning Manager Loren Shapiro presented proposed changes to the zoning ordinance that would separate retail establishments from lounges. Lounges will be considered entertainment and recreational uses which will be allowed by special use permit in transit districts or to be a special use permit as an accessory to a restaurant. If a restaurant is to have a smoking lounge, only 15% of its total floor plan could be dedicated to smoking.
Smoking retail including tobacco vape shops will be categorized under smoke shops instead of retail and will be prohibited in light retail areas and neighborhood services districts. However, they will be allowed by right in commercial and light industrial districts as well as by special use permit in some retail and light industrial zones to keep the over 50 vape shops currently in Carrollton within compliance, Shapiro said.
