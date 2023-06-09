Sophia Wilson, an eighth-grader at Charles M. Blalack Middle School, has been named the overall "Best of Show" winner in the 2023 Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) student art contest.

Wilson's artwork was selected from over 100 submissions from talented students across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and has been featured on DART buses. The theme of this year's contest, "Go Here. Go There. Go Everywhere!" was unveiled in February, encouraging K-12 students to explore the city of Dallas through the lens of DART travel.

