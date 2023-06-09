Sophia Wilson, an eighth-grader at Charles M. Blalack Middle School, has been named the overall "Best of Show" winner in the 2023 Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) student art contest.
Wilson's artwork was selected from over 100 submissions from talented students across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and has been featured on DART buses. The theme of this year's contest, "Go Here. Go There. Go Everywhere!" was unveiled in February, encouraging K-12 students to explore the city of Dallas through the lens of DART travel.
In addition to having her artwork showcased on DART buses, Wilson was awarded a $2,000 cash prize at the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) awards ceremony held on May 20.
“I had a vision in my head for what I wanted it to look like,” Wilson told Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. “I put everything into a sketch and used reference photos for inspiration. I wanted to make sure I highlighted the theme by including popular attractions in Dallas such as the aquarium, zoo and the Perot museum.”
Wilson embarked on a four-week journey to create her winning masterpiece. She combined pen and watercolor paints to bring her vision to life, which she said is her favorite artistic medium.
“I’ve always been doing art,” Wilson said. “I want to be an illustrator and for people to know me and I think this will really help my art career for the future.”
The DART student art contest has become a highly anticipated annual event, attracting students from all grade levels across North Texas. It serves as an Education Outreach initiative organized by DART, fostering creativity and celebrating the region's talented young artists.
Wilson has been recognized with multiple medals at the Texas State Fair art contest and has consistently won other various competitions in the metroplex. Since 2021, she has participated in the DART student art contest, earning a spot in the winner's gallery each year.
“My school and my principal and my art teacher really encouraged me and really helped me,” Wilson said. “My principal is at almost every art event, and my art teacher always cheered me on. It was really nice.”
For what’s next, Wilson’s work caught the attention of an author visiting Love Field airport when she was in sixth grade, leading to a collaboration where she is currently illustrating the author's upcoming book.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
