When the Citi Salutes Network-Dallas was alerted to the theft of the R. L. Turner High School NJROTC cadets team trailer and camping equipment during Spring Break, members of the Network reached out with a plan to replace the stolen items.
The Citi Dallas team provided funding to the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Education Foundation to purchase a new trailer. The new camping equipment was also purchased and presented to the cadets in August at the beginning of the new school year.
PC Master Chief Martin Wesley of the R. L. Turner NJROTC shared with members of the Network when they were loading the equipment in the trailer that the cadets were very excited with these donations and an upcoming weekend camping excursion at an area lake. For some of the student members, it would be their first camping experience.
“We are very proud of our longstanding community partnership with the Network and with Citi,” Wesley said.
Site President, Rodney Phelps, helped Network members present and load the donated equipment.
“What an example of life at Citi and being our best in assisting our partner school and meeting a need of an important student organization that prepares our future leaders,” he said.
