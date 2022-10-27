Boil water notice .jpeg

The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after Public Works – public water system (PWS) 0570034 – recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road this morning.

Due to the low water pressure, a boil water notice is in effect for the surrounding pressure zone with boundaries including West Trinity Mills Road, Tarpley Road south to Commander Drive and east to Midway Road and Westgrove Drive/Sojourn Drive. There are no residential customers in that commercial industrial zone, but there a handful of restaurants and businesses.

