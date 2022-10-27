The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after Public Works – public water system (PWS) 0570034 – recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road this morning.
Due to the low water pressure, a boil water notice is in effect for the surrounding pressure zone with boundaries including West Trinity Mills Road, Tarpley Road south to Commander Drive and east to Midway Road and Westgrove Drive/Sojourn Drive. There are no residential customers in that commercial industrial zone, but there a handful of restaurants and businesses.
Staff is working to meet all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements for notification of those impacted. The pressure loss in the system was caused by a booster station malfunction, and staff is working hard to restore water pressure by bypassing that booster station.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Carrollton will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City will issue a notice to the affected customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
The City encourages commercial and industrial properties in the area to share this information with any other people in the affected area who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.
The City of Carrollton is working to resolve the issue by stabilizing the pressure in this area, flushing any affected City main lines, and taking bacteriological samples. A timeline for restoration has not been confirmed yet.
For questions concerning this matter, contact Josh Cohron at 972-466-4308.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
