The city of Carrollton is pleased to announce Diana Vaughn as the new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
Carrollton has built an organization based on talent cultivation by promoting from within. Vaughn is the latest example of this strategy as she has worked at the city of Carrollton since 2018, serving as Finance Director and Controller, and stepping in to lead the finance team in the interim since April.
As Finance Director, Vaughn was responsible for directing the activities of the Accounting, Purchasing, Budgeting, Payroll, and Risk Divisions of the city of Carrollton, and supporting the city’s strategic goals and financial sustainability by overseeing the effective and efficient use of the city’s resources. Her duties involved monitoring the budget, planning for the city’s financial sustainability, collecting and safeguarding revenues, and ensuring the effective and legally compliant use of financial assets.
“I’m honored to be able to serve the citizens of Carrollton,” Vaughn said. “As both a resident and a financial professional, the city of Carrollton is a great workplace that allows me to give back to my community. We have a great financial team in place and their support will allow for a seamless transition to my new role as the city’s CFO. ”
Vaughn’s specialties include financial accounting; revenue forecasting, collection and distribution; developing, implementing, and analyzing governmental budgets; analyzing the impacts of legislative changes; shepherding multi-year, complex information technology initiatives, and management of large-scale customer-focused operations.
“Diana was selected from a highly qualified pool of more than 140 applicants after a thorough recruitment process,” city Manager Erin Rinehart said. “In her time as Director of Finance, Controller, and as Interim CFO, she demonstrated effective leadership of her team, delivered positive performance outcomes for the department, and revealed defining characteristics of a Carrollton employee. This organization is proud to have Diana as a team member and we anticipate continued dynamic and useful guidance from her in the CFO role.”
Among significant accomplishments with the city, she and her financial team attained the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Award for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report each year of her tenure while implementing multiple new accounting standards and software systems, performing revenue forecasting and expenditure analysis, and developing, implementing, and monitoring annual operating budgets of more than $250 million and annual capital budgets of $90 million in new projects each year.
She is also no stranger to Carrollton. Vaughn held the position of Internal Auditor for the city from April 1999 to April 2007 where she was responsible for developing an annual audit work plan to maximize the effectiveness of the audit function and assess and recommend improvements for the efficiency and effectiveness of city programs and operations.
Vaughn left Carrollton in 2007 for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to become the Accounting Services Administrator and Bureau Chief, the Chief Financial Officer, and finally the Deputy Executive Director before returning to Carrollton in 2018 as the city’s Finance Director and Controller.
Her responsibilities in Florida included strategic management and oversight of the Office of Financial Management, Office of Information Security, and the Divisions of Motorist Services and Information Systems Administration. Vaughn was also responsible for the management relationships with impacted stakeholders, many of whom were elected officials. During her tenure in Florida, a primary focus was on developing the knowledge, skills, and abilities of financial professionals to use data driven decision making to manage a $450 million operating budget and a $2.7 billion non-operating budget.
Vaughn is a Certified Public Accountant licensed by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and a Certified Internal Auditor. She holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Illinois University.
