Carrollton City Hall

The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for the 2022 Boards and Commissions appointments in October.  

Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments