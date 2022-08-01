The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for the 2022 Boards and Commissions appointments in October.
Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
City government depends on residents who volunteer their time and expertise as members of boards, commissions, and committees. By lending a more diverse viewpoint for City Council to consider, their actions help shape and influence public policy. Citizen involvement is vital in setting the direction for Carrollton's future.
Applications for all seats will be accepted until Sept. 9.
The city of Carrollton will host a 2022 Boards & Commissions Meet and Greet on Aug. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Carrollton City Hall (1945 E. Jackson Road). Informational tables will be set up throughout the first and second floor lobby areas, and city staff will be on hand to provide an overview of each board, commission, or committee, and answer questions. Applicants and individuals who are interested in available seats will have the opportunity to get to know staff liaisons, chat with City Council members, and discuss where citizens can add value as members.
The following is a list of Carrollton’s boards and commissions:
Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee (CIPAC) advises and assists the City Council in developing the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) including financial planning standards and criteria for prioritizing capital projects, assessing debt issuance plans, developing the annual capital budget, and bond referendum master planning.
Firefighters' and Police Officers' Civil Service Commission is empowered by state law to hear, investigate, and decide on appeals of all civil service matters including the removal or suspension of any firefighter or police officer. The commission also provides for open, competitive, and free entrance exams; the classification of all firefighters and police officers; and conducts all promotional examinations.
Library Board receives suggestions from citizens regarding the development and improvement of the Carrollton Public Library’s services and makes recommendations to the City Council.The group serves as an advisory board to the City Council, the City Manager, the Director of Library Services, and the community, but does not have the responsibility or authority over public officials or employees of the City in the implementation of policies or operations of the Library.The board may make periodic reports to the City Council and perform other duties requested by the City Council, the City Manager, or the Director of Library Services.
Museum & Historic Advisory Committee (MHAC) advises and makes recommendations to the City Council regarding the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum and other local landmarks to preserve and recognize history, art, architecture, and other areas of culturally significant resources for future generations.
Neighborhood Advisory Commission (NAC) serves, advises, and assists City Council in activities related to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the City’s Community Development Neighborhood Partnership programs.
Parks & Recreation Board serves in an advisory capacity concerning the acquisition, maintenance, operation, and use of parks, playgrounds, and open spaces within the City.
Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) has the authority for approval of subdivision plats and provides recommendations to the City Council regarding applications for amendments to the zoning ordinance, zoning map, and the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, in accordance with state law.
Property Standards Board (PSB) hears cases on dilapidated or neglected properties and issues orders for repair or demolition of substandard structures. Board members hear and make decisions regarding appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the City’s Building Official and Fire Marshal relative to the application and interpretation of building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fire, and housing codes, as well as sign, visibility, and driveway ordinances. The board also hears requests for variances, special exceptions, or meritorious exceptions to Carrollton’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Sign Regulations, in addition to hearing appeals to the City’s Hotel/Motel Ordinance and Apartment Crime Reduction Program.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No.1 (TIRZ) prepares and adopts a project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan for Zone No. 1 and submits the plan(s) to the City Council for approval. Subject to any restrictions and limitations contained in the act, the board of directors possesses all powers necessary to prepare, implement, and monitor such project plan(s) and financing plan(s) for the reinvestment zone as the City Council considers advisable, including the submission of an annual report on the status of the Zone (Ordinance 3167).
Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) receives and considers information on traffic enhancement and makes written recommendations to encourage and promote traffic safety within the City. Committee members coordinate planning and implementation of projects by various organizations interested in traffic safety. The committee serves as an advisory board to the community, but does not have responsibility or authority over the public officials or employees of the City in the implementation of traffic safety, enhancement programs, or operations.
