After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the City of Carrollton has chosen Roberto Arredondo as Carrollton’s next Chief of Police,” said Rex Redden, Carrollton’s Executive Director of Public Safety. “The City of Carrollton has a stellar Police Department and Chief Arredondo’s vast experience will be a great asset to an already exemplary team. Along with Arredondo’s significant accomplishments and law enforcement background, he has demonstrated experience with administrative, patrol, and investigative roles, as well as leadership experience with community-oriented policing focused on community engagement and has proven success in solving complex problems.” 

