After an exhaustive search, the City of Carrollton has announced the selection of Roberto Arredondo as the new Police Chief for the Carrollton Police Department. Arredondo, whose start date is set for January 2, 2023, has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Chief of Police for the Victoria, Texas Police Department.
“It is my pleasure to announce that the City of Carrollton has chosen Roberto Arredondo as Carrollton’s next Chief of Police,” said Rex Redden, Carrollton’s Executive Director of Public Safety. “The City of Carrollton has a stellar Police Department and Chief Arredondo’s vast experience will be a great asset to an already exemplary team. Along with Arredondo’s significant accomplishments and law enforcement background, he has demonstrated experience with administrative, patrol, and investigative roles, as well as leadership experience with community-oriented policing focused on community engagement and has proven success in solving complex problems.”
A national search was conducted, garnering nearly 50 qualified applicants including experienced chiefs and long-time law enforcement professionals. An internal assessment process comprised of four interview boards: the City of Carrollton City Management team, a panel of Department Directors, the Carrollton Police Officers’ Association, and a CPD staff panel which included each internal rank, was held in October for the top six candidates.
“The process of searching for a new Police Chief was rigorous and the fact that it resulted in numerous qualified applicants from a nationwide candidate pool speaks volumes about the caliber of the Carrollton Police Department, the overall desirability and quality of the City of Carrollton, and the focus on public safety as the heart of everything we do in this community,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “The Police Chief is a highly visible role and fundamentally supports why families and businesses want to call Carrollton home."
Arredondo comes to Carrollton with extensive experience in both line and supervisory positions with command experiences in Traffic Operations, Criminal Investigations, Gang Enforcement, Narcotics, and other leadership environments. He joined the Dallas Police Department in 1996 as a patrol officer and promoted through the ranks within the DPD before being announced as Chief of Victoria Police Department in 2020. He holds a Master of Arts in Public Affairs from the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University, a Master Peace Officer’s Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He is also a veteran of the United States Army.
“I’m extremely excited to have been selected to be the next Chief of the Carrollton Police Department,” Arredondo said. “It has been my experience that Carrollton PD is one of the finest police departments in the nation, and I look forward to joining the team and working beside such great men and women.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
