Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, July 25 to receive an update on public works and engineering infrastructure accomplishments and improvements over the last few years.

Infrastructure for the city of Carrollton includes surface, sub-surface and private utilities. City maintained infrastructure includes 1,100 miles of streets, alleys, sidewalks, bridges, drainage, and more.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

