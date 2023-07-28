Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, July 25 to receive an update on public works and engineering infrastructure accomplishments and improvements over the last few years.
Infrastructure for the city of Carrollton includes surface, sub-surface and private utilities. City maintained infrastructure includes 1,100 miles of streets, alleys, sidewalks, bridges, drainage, and more.
To help maintain the city’s infrastructure and extend the life of it, public works uses several different recurring programs. Some older programs include the Matching Grant Sidewalk Replacement Program (2010), the Mill and Asphalt Overlay Program (2011), the Neighborhood Improvement Program (2011), and the Residential Street Panel Replacement Program (2016).
Newer implemented programs from the past five years include the Collector Street Panel Replacement Program (2019), the Arterial Street Panel Replacement Program (2020), and the Alley Panel Replacement Program (2021).
Every five years, the public works department uses the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to grade its streets and alleys and uses the same system for sidewalks every 10 years.
“It gives us kind of a roughness of information,” said Jody Bylery, Director of Public Works for the City of Carrollton. “It tells us about the potholes — we all know we have potholes — and also, some of the drop panels and scores them and that’s how we decide which roads go first.”
When it comes to surface infrastructure, the public works department pulled information from 2017 and 2022 to gauge how far along the city is when it comes to infrastructure improvements. For 2017, 556 miles of streets and alleys needed maintenance and in 2022, that number has been lowered to 502 miles.
Allocations and expenditures from Oct. 2022 to June 2023 included $4.3 million allocated for arterial street panel replacement, $4 million for collector street panel replacement, and $3.75 million for alley panel replacement.
For rehabilitation and replacement accomplishments as part of the capital program between 2011 and 2022, the city fixed 134.5 miles of streets, 35.3 miles of alleys, 80.2 miles of sidewalks, 14.6 miles of water lines, and 31.2 miles of sewer lines.
When it comes to the average life cycle of an infrastructure project, residents can expect construction plan development to last between six and 15 months, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations to take up to one year, bidding and council award to take three months, and construction to take between nine and 18 months. Total time for infrastructure projects can range anywhere from 18 to 42 months.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.