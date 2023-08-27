boy looking at butterfy, kids learning nature
nadezhda1906 - stock.adobe.com

The city of Carrollton’s Junior Ranger Program is aimed at nurturing children’s interest in the great outdoors, while also fostering a lifelong love of learning.

While the Junior Ranger Program may not see many participants each year, children ages 4 through 11 who do participate embark on nature adventures across the city where they learn about plants, recycling, water conservation, and more.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

