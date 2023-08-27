The city of Carrollton’s Junior Ranger Program is aimed at nurturing children’s interest in the great outdoors, while also fostering a lifelong love of learning.
While the Junior Ranger Program may not see many participants each year, children ages 4 through 11 who do participate embark on nature adventures across the city where they learn about plants, recycling, water conservation, and more.
“Whenever they [Junior Rangers] finish everything, they make a pledge at the end where they’re making a promise to take care of the parks and local natural areas, to be an example to other people around them, and to respect plants and wildlife,” said Daniela Flores, recreation coordinator for the city of Carrollton. “This is the future generation… and so, programs like this are so very important because you’re teaching the future generation to care for the Earth.”
The Junior Ranger Program has its roots in the National Parks system, spanning from national to state levels and down to the city level.
Young adventurers can register for the free program at www.cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. Upon registration, participants are encouraged to visit the Crosby Recreation Center to pick up their Junior Ranger handbook, which forms the core of their self-guided exploration. The handbook covers a diverse range of topics, including plant life, recycling, water conservation, and more.
Upon completion of the handbook, participants can contact Daniela Flores at daniela.flores@cityofcarrollton.com to receive a complimentary Junior Ranger badge and a certificate of completion. To showcase their accomplishments, Junior Rangers are encouraged to use the hashtag #CarrolltonJrRangers to share their nature-filled adventures through photos and videos on social media.
“It’s really sweet, like seeing their faces and just kind of seeing how they light up whenever they get these things,” Flores said. “They're officially a Junior Ranger… I don't want this to just be something that they fill out once and never touch again. I want this to steward a lifelong learning experience for them. I want them to learn and to grow in their knowledge of the outdoors and nature.”
To enhance the program’s impact, the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department is exploring collaborations with North Texas Master Naturalists, who will be incorporating specialized talks and programs for Junior Rangers. Flores said this will help participants to delve deeper into topics like wildlife cohabitation or sustainable living.
During the recent summer session, more than two dozen participants signed up. Recently, the program has been reaching a wider audience and inspiring more young explorers to take part. Flores said she envisions a future where the Junior Ranger program extends its reach, welcoming participants of all ages.
“I don’t discourage anyone from participating in this,” Flores said. “It’s a really fun program and I’m really excited for the things that are coming with this.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.