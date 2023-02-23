During Carrollton City Council’s work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the council received a presentation regarding "Carrollton Difference Culture" and ways to attract and retain a qualified and motivated team.

The "Carrollton Culture" revolves around three goals: ownership, customer service, and innovation.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

