During Carrollton City Council’s work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the council received a presentation regarding "Carrollton Difference Culture" and ways to attract and retain a qualified and motivated team.
The "Carrollton Culture" revolves around three goals: ownership, customer service, and innovation.
“One of the most important functions that my department is responsible for is recruitment and retention, or finding the 'Carrollton Difference,'” said Workforce Services Director Samantha Dean. “We’ve leveraged a couple different strategies that have proven successful for us.”
Some of these strategies include being active on social media, filling critical vacancies in public works, providing a seamless process with potential applicants, and the success of the new employee referral program.
In the first quarter of 2024, the Workforce Services Department is looking to kickstart a new system that provides state-of-the-art recruiting, which has been supported by city council, Dean said.
In order to keep the "Carrollton Difference," the city has implemented competitive compensation, internal opportunities, employee communications, DEI, employee appreciation, work/life balance, and more.
“Samantha talked about hiring for ‘fit,’ which is incredible strategy if building and sustaining a workplace culture is your goal, but in order for that strategy to be successful, you’ve got to pair it with a robust employee training and leadership development program,” said Krystle Boise, Director of Strategic Services.
Some leadership development strategies include hiring for “fit,” providing unique, Carrollton-centric employee training and development opportunities, internal promotions, and becoming industry-leading experts in the staff’s respective fields.
“From these programs, we have seen significant success in the way of internal promotions and some of those promotions look a little untraditional,” she said. “It’s not every organization that can say that their library director was an internal hire from the finance department or that their finance director started off in police administration.”
Some programs that the city of Carrollton offers include the Public Works Apprentice Program, Carrollton Talent eXchange (CTX), and Carrollton Leadership Institute.
The Public Works Apprentice Program allows apprentices to shadow public works employees in each of the department’s seven divisions. Upon completion of the program, full-time positions are offered to selected apprentices who demonstrate “fit.”
CTX is a job-shadowing program that improves teamwork and collaboration where the shadower will develop contacts and friendships across department lines, and evaluate employees’ ability to integrate. This program also helps to increase employee engagement and retention while preventing job stagnation.
In 2022, the city focused its compensation study on construction, maintenance, and IT and adjusted 188 employees in 60 positions, there was a 5.62% increase for employees and adjustment to city pay plans, and the city got CDOT funding.
In 2023, in order to stay competitive in the market, the city of Carrollton is focusing on compensation study adjustments on administrative and field support positions, which will go into effect May 6. City staff is also in their third year of review, which will focus on professional positions, staff is looking at salary trends with projects of between 4% and 5% and will continue to request funding from CDOT.
