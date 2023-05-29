With graduation today, Hebron High School seniors have a moment to celebrate the past four years of high school and look to the future.
Here’s what the top 10 graduates from Hebron High School had to say when it comes to future plans, which teacher impacted them most, favorite memories, and more.
Vipin Eapen
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Still deciding, but currently planning on the University of Texas at Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Honors Biomedical Engineering with aspirations to delve further in research, artificial intelligence, and medicine.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mr. Jeffery Willard, my freshman GT English teacher. He redefined our introduction to English I as we tackled different perspectives and challenged our implicit biases. He instilled in us a sense of ambition to push beyond our limits and embrace new challenges both in academic and extracurricular spheres. I'd also like to mention my AP Chemistry teacher Mrs. Kerri Boyd whose portrayal of chemistry and the intricate world around us has furthered my interest in biochemical research and engineering. Also, special thanks to Mrs. Jeanette Rooks, my AP English Language teacher and Academic Decathlon Coach, for her guidance in diversifying my learning techniques and helping me become a more effective writer and speaker. I’d also like to thank Mrs. Laura Ribera, Ms. Karen Gray, Mr. Trey Hooper, and all who’ve brought a contagious passion to their lessons and made inclusive learning environments.
What are your favorite memories of school?
From embarking on state trips with HOSA to bowling in suits after middle school band concerts to organizing post-AP banquets and card games, I'll forever cherish the new friendships I've forged throughout these last 13 years. I've especially enjoyed seeing different sides and interests of my peers outside school and watching us all grow into the people we are today.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered for our audacious flair and unwavering tenacity. While the end of our freshmen year led us to unknown environments, we exemplified resourcefulness and ingenuity, embracing risks through discovery. Through our relentless pursuit of growth and self-discovery, we charted new paths and now seek how we can make a positive impact in the world.
Ravi Shah
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
The University of Texas at Austin
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Computer science. I plan to pursue a career in the field of machine learning and data science.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
The teachers that impacted me the most were Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Woodward. Mr. Jenkins’ class was very fun and interactive. He created a very exciting and collaborative energy, and as a result, I made a lot of friends in his class. I learned a lot in taking his AP Physics class and in being a student aide for him. He got me truly interested in the subject of physics, even inspiring me to self study for additional AP Physics tests. I also found Mr. Woodward’s calculus classes to be fun and exciting. Because of the high standard he set, I challenged myself to learn more each day.
What are your favorite memories of school?
Many of my favorite memories of school come from being a part of the Hebron tennis team. I loved the camaraderie of training everyday, and I will always remember competing in tournaments from dawn to dusk with my friends. I also enjoyed competing, learning, and leading the Hebron Computer Science Club. I especially enjoyed the synergy of going to competitions with friends who share my passion.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered for having an ambitious and exciting energy. Despite the obstacles of the pandemic and post-pandemic years, we learned, laughed, and grew together. Ultimately, I hope this class is remembered as the beginning of great things.
Jake Chacko
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I’m majoring in computer science, and I hope to work as a Machine Learning Engineer/ Data Scientist at a nonprofit organization, working to optimize operations and help find humanitarian applications of artificial intelligence.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
The teacher that impacted me the most was Laura Ribera, my freshmen AP Biology teacher. As I entered high school, she applied just the right amount of pressure for me to succeed in all of my future classes and all the challenges I would face in the future. She taught me to persevere amidst adversity and encouraged me in all facets of my life. Throughout the years, I’ve fostered a great relationship with her, and she has provided me with much of the work ethic I have today.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories in school have to be the late-night “study” sessions I would have with my friends that would rapidly derail into games of Jackbox, CSGO, and watching movies/YouTube videos. These breaks would make me entirely forget about the impending doom of whatever we were studying, and I believe these moments would define my friendships throughout high school.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that the Class of 2023 is remembered as a class that’ll define a new generation of innovators, a class that will solve modern issues with modern solutions. I hope we will be remembered as a generation that will learn from historical precedent and cooperate to solve problems such as climate change and social inequity. I hope we will be remembered as the ones who took action where no one else dared to.
Cory Liu
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Biochemistry, on a pre-med track.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Gale Hunt, my AP Chemistry teacher. Mrs. Hunt was a fun and caring teacher who helped further my interest in chemistry and pursuing medical school. In addition, she gave a lot of great advice about college and life in general. William Hooper, my AP U.S. History teacher. Mr. Hooper was an amazing teacher who was always very understanding and nice. He truly cared about his students and made his class fun and enjoyable.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories include going on trips for band and HOSA competitions, as well as the Georgetown tournament for soccer.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that history remembers the Class of 2023 for our adaptability. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the best out of the situation and successfully completed high school.
Kaden Nguyen
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Brown University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Double major in mathematics and music! I'm not entirely sure what I want to do, just that I love math and music. Perhaps becoming an actuary?
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Ms. Brieanna Casey, my 8th grade GT English teacher. I don't believe words could do justice to how much she helped me grow. She has stuck by my side for the entirety of my high school career, staying up late to help me with college essays and just all around helping me become a better person. I would also like to shout out Mrs. Friend and Mrs. Rooks for making AcDec the single best thing about these past three years.
What are your favorite memories of school?
Academic Decathlon was everything I wanted in high school: creating close friendships with teachers, meeting forever friends, bonding over niche subjects, traveling together and staying in hotels for competition and more. My favorite memories from this one class would have to be winning regionals (for the first and second time in Hebron history) and going to Austin for state, which felt like the peak of my high school career.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that the Class of 2023 will be remembered as a group of kind individuals who were always willing to help those around them. During our time in high school, we were aided by upperclassmen countless times, so I hope that as we grew older, we did our part in enriching the lives of our underclassmen and others in our community.
Danyal Saeed
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in computer science. After college, I hope to get involved in computational oncology or something to do with machine learning.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
I had the privilege of learning from many exceptional teachers during my thirteen years in LISD, but if I had to pick one who impacted me the most it would be my ninth-grade English teacher, Mr. Jeffrey Willard. Mr. Willard's unique approach to teaching transformed my writing and note-taking abilities, giving me the confidence to excel in high school.
What set Mr. Willard apart was his emphasis on the bigger picture. He inspired us to think beyond our GPA and contextualize high school as simply a stepping stone for future success. His passion and enthusiasm were infectious and motivated us to push ourselves to new heights. His dedication to his students' success and well-being left a mark on all of us. He was a mentor and a role model, who saw the potential in each of his students and worked tirelessly to help us reach it. Although Mr. Willard's loss is deeply felt, his legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched during his teaching career. I will always be grateful for the invaluable lessons he taught me and the impact he had on my life.
I also want to recognize Mr. Fitz (APUSH and AP Gov), Mrs. Ribera (9th Grade AP Biology), Ms. Boynton (8th grade Speech), Mr. Hooten (7th grade GT English), Mrs. Schedler (7th Grade Pre-AP Math), and all my other wonderful teachers.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My best high school memories were the newfound independence that getting my driver's permit brought. Hanging out with friends became more frequent and we had a lot of fun together. The independence we had in freshman year during block lunch was another favorite. My friends and I would spend the hour in random classrooms, having a great time. These experiences allowed me to develop close bonds and create lasting memories that I will always cherish.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that the Class of 2023 is remembered as the class that endured. While the past four years have been trying for most of us, I believe that we have emerged as a stronger school community. Despite the challenges we faced, we persevered and stood together, ready to tackle anything that came our way. As our time in high school comes to a close, I take pride in our resilience and look forward to the future with confidence.
Sarah Choi
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Rice University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in biological sciences with a concentration in biochemistry. Upon graduation, I would like to attend medical school and become a physician or a physician assistant.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mr. Hines, my freshman art teacher, who always encouraged me to pursue my passions and was a constant source of inspiration throughout my academic and artistic journey. His class was a safe space where I was able to both explore my creativity and walk away with advice that helped me navigate through the past four years of my life. I would also like to thank my AP Humanities teachers, Ms. Madewell and Ms. Ferguson, whose willingness to go above and beyond to provide extra help and resources helped set the foundation for my success in future AP courses. More importantly, though, they treated us like family and for that, I will always be grateful.
What are your favorite memories of school?
From battling beyblades under the fume hood in AP Chemistry to driving Mr. Woodward crazy with our off-key singing and incessant pestering, these moments made even the hardest of classes ones I hoped would never end. Traveling for HOSA competitions was also an integral part of my high school experience—the memories I made dancing under the stars at the Galveston beach and exploring the vibrant city of Nashville are ones I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered for its sense of community and ability to overcome challenges in a time of great adversity. Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, we found creative ways to connect with and support each other, fostering a spirit of resilience and solidarity that will be remembered for years to come.
Ethan Choe
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Texas A&M University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan on majoring in computer science with the goal of pursuing a career in the field of artificial intelligence.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
The teacher that impacted me the most was Mr. Bernard Jenkins. He is a teacher who truly cares about his students and goes out of his way to make every student feel special. I can still hear Mr. Jenkins singing “loud and proud” happy birthday to all of his students, being sure to never miss a single birthday even if it fell on a holiday or weekend. He found a way to make a difficult class like AP Physics engaging and exciting for all of his students while providing us the resources to master the content of his course. Even though I am no longer in his class, Mr. Jenkins makes an effort to maintain relationships with his students and continues to encourage us to be great students, but also even greater people.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories are from the trips I was able to take with the band. We had the opportunity to travel across the country to places like San Antonio, Indianapolis, and Pasadena where we performed, competed, and made valuable memories with each other. I will always cherish the friendships formed through this program and the memories made in once in a lifetime opportunities like performing in the Rose Parade and winning a state championship.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope history remembers the Class of 2023 as students who were passionate and resilient. Even though we experienced unprecedented obstacles and significant change, we did not allow our circumstances to dictate our high school experience. As a class, we made the best out of our situation, and we will continue persevering through whatever comes our way as we enter into the real world.
Raina Karakkattil
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I’m majoring in neuroscience with plans to become a physician.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
While I am so thankful for all of the amazing teachers I have had over the past thirteen years in LISD, the teacher that impacted me the most is Mrs. O’Brien (Kelly O’Brien) who taught me AP Biology. She did a thorough job of preparing me and my classmates not only for the AP exam, but also for our future college biology courses by taking the initiative to teach us extra material. Her sarcastic humor also makes every class enjoyable. I’d also like to give a special shoutout to two other influential teachers. My 6th grade English teacher, Mrs. Huneycutt (Kimberly Huneycutt), had creative projects that made me excited to come to her class everyday, and she sparked my love to serve others when she served as the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) sponsor when I was on the board. Second, Mrs. Powers (Lisa Powers), my Pharmacy Technician teacher at TECC East, has been instrumental in helping me take my first steps into the medical field. Her innovative teaching methods have made learning 200+ medications fun, and she genuinely cares about each and every one of her students. I hope that I continue to have teachers like them that go above and beyond to help their students.
What are your favorite memories of school?
When my AP Chemistry teacher, Mrs. Hunt, told our class that we were going to be making an AP Chemistry rap music video after the AP exam was over, I was a bit confused, but that confusion soon turned into joy. With the stress of AP exams over, it was so much fun dancing to a chemistry themed breakup song with my classmates who had turned into some of my closest friends.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered for our perseverance. Starting off high school with a global pandemic was certainly not the perfect high school experience all of us were hoping for, but overcoming that obstacle and coming together in the end for a normal, fun-filled senior year has certainly transformed all of us into more resilient people.
Dylan Khangsar
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Stanford University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in data science or applied mathematics, with a minor in Spanish and music. I’m looking into becoming a data/quantitative analyst, a software engineer, or continuing my education with business or law school.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Ms. Ferguson and Ms. Madewell, my 9th grade humanities teachers. They both made learning exciting and taught me how to think critically with varied perspectives. Not only did they foster a sense of drive to learn and explore, but also a safe space for me, where I knew I could reach out whenever I needed. Having teachers that not only cared for my education but also cared for me personally is a gift and a debt I’ll never be able to repay. It fills my heart to know that they will continue cheering me on in whatever I continue to do in the future.
What are your favorite memories of school?
Definitely the school trips—namely DECA and TMEA All-State. From going to Disney World and Universal, meeting students from across the globe, and competing on an international scale, DECA gave me opportunities and memories that I never thought I’d have as a teenager. At TMEA, being surrounded by some of the most talented musicians in the state was a surreal experience—each year I left inspired to build my craft and continue my passion for music.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
As the final class to have experienced the onset of COVID-19 during high school, each year has been completely different; we were lucky enough to have a somewhat "normal" final year. I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered as the class that learned to appreciate the moments we have together, as we've experienced how life can be volatile and full of surprise.
