Jaden Clemons has seen his role increase in each of his three seasons with the Hebron boys basketball team.
When he was a sophomore, Clemons came off the bench and was a defensive standout on a team with 11 seniors on their roster. He was a starter last season for the first time last season and is in the same role again this season.
But with senior forward and North Texas signee Alex Cotton currently sidelined until January because of a wrist injury, others have to step up offensively and help replace the 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds that the reigning District 6-6A offensive player of the year averaged a year ago.
Clemons has helped to fill that scoring void and then some, having averaged 14 points, five rebounds and two rebounds per game – a big improvement from last season, when he put up eight points, three rebounds and four assists per contest. Hebron is 5-3 on the season with all three losses coming by less than 10 points to state-ranked teams.
Hebron head coach Eric Reil said a big reason why Clemons has noticed big improvement this season is because of three reasons: Clemons is not forcing shots, he is aggressive in getting to the rim, and he has put in hard work to improve his jump shot.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Clemons chats about his improvement on the basketball court, the academic clubs that he is involved in and the Ivy League schools that are recruiting him to continue his playing career.
SLM: You’re in your second season as a starter and third overall on varsity. How would you assess the improvement that you’ve made over that span of time?
JC: My whole game has improved in every aspect, but what’s more notable is my adaptability in my three years. When I was a sophomore playing on varsity, we had 11 seniors. I had to find a way to get playing time, and that was through defense and guarding the other team’s best player in every game. So, I just focused on that.
I wasn’t scoring much. Once those 11 seniors left, we had a brand-new team. My junior year, my role grew tremendously. I had to be a leader my junior year. This year, it’s that times 10. But everybody is on the same page now. It’s not a whole new chapter.
SLM: You came into this season expecting to have a big role for Hebron. But when senior Alex Cotton went down with a wrist injury, you had to help pick up the scoring slack. How have you embraced that role?
JC: I had to pick up slack, but that was just my role. I think everyone had to help pick up the slack. We lost a good 15 to 20 something points per game with Alex being out. Personally, I had to make sure that everyone was on the same mindset, same page, same goal – which everyone is. But my role has grown overall as a leader, as a scorer. I’ve come up more in clutch situations.
For example, we were in Houston and in a tie game with five seconds left. I had the ball in my hands, and that was kind of the plan. I shot it and we hit it and we won. But it’s different because when you have such a high-level shooter like Alex on your team, that’s a no-brainer to have him shoot the ball. However, those are situations that I felt like that I’ve grown into.
SLM: What has coach Reil meant to you as far as your development as a basketball player?
JC: Coach Reil has meant a lot to me. When I was a sophomore, and I tell this story to younger kids that are coming up, I remember the importance of watching film. I watch film on myself so that I can get to improve my game or to watch film on an opponent and to know what they like to do and what you’re about to go up against.
I didn’t know the importance of it then. Coach Reil called me after a game. I played poor defense and were playing Allen. They had some good guards, and he gave me a lot of ruckus. Over time, I have looked at that as well as other scenarios. He just wants to see me do great. That was just one scenario of him calling me and telling me to be the best that I can be.
SLM: Coach Reil said that academics are very important to you. You carry a 4.25 GPA and are a member of the National Honor Society, Principal Advisory Council, North Texas MLK Committee and Black Student Union. What does it mean for you to be a member of those organizations?
JC: Those are some things that I have been selected to do because of the work that I put in the classroom. It’s always an honor to have something to show on and off the court.
SLM: Several Ivy League colleges have been courting you to play basketball. What colleges are at the top of your list?
JC: The Ivy League is a place that I feel like where I could always fit in and give them minutes. And it’s also a four-year plan. I’ve talked with Harvard a lot. I’ve been recruited by Harvard for over a year now. Columbia has recruited me more recently. I’ve also talked with Cornell. I’ve also talked with Princeton briefly in the past. But Harvard, Columbia and Cornell are at the top of my list.
SLM: What are your goals beyond college?
JC: Right now, I’m planning to major in business because that’s what my dad did. He indulges in multiple business ventures and I find that very fascinating. A business degree is so versatile. One of the things that I want to do is to be an entrepreneur, own my own brand. Overall, I just want to bring my skills to a company.
