Color Carrollton program aims to turn trash cans into treasures
Color Carrollton is back with another opportunity for residents to show off their art skills.
Participants can sign up to paint one of 16 industrial-size trash cans for the athletic fields at Carrollton’s McInnish Sports Complex (2335 Sandy Lake Road). The theme for this season will be Summer Nights.
Participants must complete a Color Carrollton agreement stating they will submit their design idea for the trash can in writing and return the painted trash can.
Trash cans are primed with a white base coat and can be picked up the week of June 6 through June 10 at Rosemeade Recreation Center (1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway).
Finished, painted trashcans must be returned at Rosemeade Recreation Center no later than July 8. Acrylic paint is recommended.
A deposit of $25 is required and will be refunded if the agreement is followed and the trash can is returned. City staff will seal the trash cans with an outdoor protective topcoat after participants drop off their finished cans.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.