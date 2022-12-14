Crime in the community is a concern for many, which is why several North Texas police departments partner with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide residents with timely information about local criminal activities.

The Community Crime Map, which can be accessed at https://communitycrimemap.com/, has approximately 1,900 cities within its database, with 28 cities being in North Texas. The site also provides residents with incident mapping, criminal activity alerts, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments