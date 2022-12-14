Crime in the community is a concern for many, which is why several North Texas police departments partner with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide residents with timely information about local criminal activities.
The Community Crime Map, which can be accessed at https://communitycrimemap.com/, has approximately 1,900 cities within its database, with 28 cities being in North Texas. The site also provides residents with incident mapping, criminal activity alerts, and more.
Tom Sizer, Vice President of Market Planning and Strategy for LexisNexis Special Services Inc., has been with the company for more than 20 years, serving in a variety of roles during his time there.
“The Community Crime Map is a solution that we provide to our law enforcement agencies that help them with transparency to their communities,” Sizer said. “So, they're able to submit just a few fields of information from their record management system that each agency has.”
The Community Crime Map keeps track of data down to the street level, providing residents with information regarding when the crime occurred, what type of crime it was, and more. The site is updated everyday with the latest information, providing residents and police departments with the information they need to know what kind of criminal activity is going on in the community.
Several police departments and agencies use their own crime maps, but Sizer said cross jurisdictional makes a difference.
“We’re in the business of helping our customers solve crime with information and criminals don’t know that if you go across the street, you’re in a different jurisdiction, you’re in a different police department, they don’t know,” he said. “A crime spree that occurs, or a serial crime, or a crime pattern that occurs, if they go across jurisdiction, that’s really important for agencies to know.”
LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been partnering with agencies and police departments for a little over 10 years and will bring in 12 to 15 new agencies every month, Sizer said.
“The more agencies that share, first of all, the more transparent that they are to the community, that just says nothing but a healthy relationship between the agency and the public,” he said. “But then also in the background, the more crimes that can be solved by sharing data between jurisdictions as well. So, I think the growth of this product does nothing but enhance the mission of an agency.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
