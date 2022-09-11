There's plenty do to in Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound this week, whether it's celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month or immersing yourself in the arts.
Lewisville residents invited to ‘Nothing but N.E.T’
The City of Lewisville is hosting a first-of-its-kind “Nothing but N.E.T” event for residents to learn how to become more engaged in the community. This free, family-friendly event was created as part of the Neighborhood Engagement Task Force which is designed to help locals learn about City programs and revitalize their homes and neighborhoods. Attendees will also have the opportunity to check out the Lewisville Police Department SWAT vehicle and the Lewisville Fire Department vehicle, compete in a basketball contest and a food truck will be on site to provide free food and drinks. The event is on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lewisville Grand Theater.
Latinx art to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Carrollton residents are invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Carrollton Public Library at Josey Ranch Lake this Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be decorating and sewing a sugar skull sachet, typically made for Dia de los Muertos as a celebration to honor loved ones who have passed away. Registration for the event is required and more information can be found on the library’s website.
World of Foodies at Downtown Carrollton Square
This Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Carrollton Square, the community can enjoy musical and dance performances during this multicultural event. Attendees can take time for photo ops, hold out a hand for a henna design or experience food and flavors from all over the world. For those interested in attending, a “Foodie Passport” is $30 for 10 food samples, a drink and a souvenir glass.
Flower Mound Creation Lab
If you haven’t had a chance to visit Flower Mound’s Creation Lab at the Flower Mound Public Library, it’s the perfect place to explore your creativity and learn new skills. The Creation Lab has a wide variety of machines and services available for residents to use, ensuring that there’s likely something for everyone. Patrons are able to reserve machines in the Creation Lab in advance and must have a valid Flower Mound Public Library card.
Lewisville Art Talk features Golden Artist Color demonstration
The Visual Art League of Lewisville is presenting Art Talk with artist Justin Burns on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Lewisville Grand Theater. Burns will offer those in attendance a Golden Artist Color product demonstration which includes a showcase of acrylic paints, mediums, gels, pastes and grounds. The lecture will cover techniques in working with mixed media and participants will get free samples sent to their home or business. To find more information on the event, visit www.LewisvilleGrand.com.
