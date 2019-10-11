Carrollton nonprofit Holy Sews will be hosting Wave of Light ceremonies across the DFW Metroplex on Tuesday to remember infants who have been lost during pregnancy.
Held on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day, The International Wave of Light is an annual ceremony in which people across the world light candles for one hour to symbolize the life and memory of their children.
Locally the community can choose to attend a service in Irving, Carrollton or Fort Worth. The ceremonies will include an approximately 30-minute program that will feature a book reading and three stories from speakers who experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or the loss of an infant.
“This is a time for families to come together with people who understand and to know that their child is not forgotten and there are others out there willing to come together and help them remember their child,” said Jennifer Kuncl, DFW Holy Sews coordinator.
Kuncl said the event will also give parents an opportunity to say their child’s name aloud.
The ceremony is free and open to the public. Attendees will need to bring their own candle and are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair. The ceremony will begin at 6:30 and end at 8 p.m.
Kuncl said those who cannot make it are encouraged to light a candle in their home for one hour.
