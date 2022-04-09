Anna Kurian, Malena Eubanks, Danielle Dow, Tracy Eubanks, Jesse Castaneda, Lucy Gore, Shaylor Bernard, and Kimberly Morris heard testimonials from community members highlighting Metrocrest Services’ aid to the North Texas community.
Over 400 community members gathered to celebrate Metrocrest’s efforts to help those in need rise from the ashes of a crisis and achieve self-sufficiency.
Community leaders, donors, volunteers, and dozens of current and former clients heard testimonials of how Metrocrest Services had helped them in some of their worst moments.
Metrocrest Services is a nonprofit dedicated to providing programs for those in need, leading to self-sufficiency. Programs include rent and utility bill assistance, financial and budgeting assistance, food pantry, employment coaching and transportation, minor home repairs and home-delivered meals to benefit seniors. Additionally, Metrocrest Services provides programs focused on children, including holiday gifts and summer food plans. For more information, residents can visit www.metrocrestservices.org.
Metrocrest Services held its 17th annual Keyholder Breakfast on Tuesday at a Courtyard by the Marriot in Dallas. At the breakfast, Metrocrest Services also launched its opportunities fund, which allows Metrocrest Services to go above and beyond its regular services to lift the lives of community members in need. Additionally, Aaron Augustine, Allstate Insurance Agency and The Branch Church received the Lou Sartor Heart for the Community Award for their commitment to serving the community.
One of the speakers at the breakfast, Mary Beth was a food pantry volunteer for Metrocrest Services. In 2020, she suffered a heart attack that kept her from continuing to work. According to a press release from Metrocrest Services, she lives solely on her social security and relies on Metrocrest Services’ food pantry for healthy meals. Additionally, she began financial coaching through Metrocrest Services. Beth expressed her gratitude at the event for the help Metrocrest Services has provided.
"This Keyholder Breakfast was truly special," Nicole Binkley, Chief Operating Officer said in a press release. "Hearing the impact the organization has made on so many lives throughout the years reminds us that, together, we can build a thriving community for all."
