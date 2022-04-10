Jolene Devito keeps public informed on all matters relating to Carrollton PD
Jolene DeVito has served as the Public Information Officer for the Carrollton Police Department for seven years after a diverse professional background rooted in 20 years as a TV News Anchor/Reporter. She also spent many years as a broadcast consultant and corporate media trainer. In her current role, Jolene is the news media liaison and social media manager for the Carrollton Police Department.
How did you get in your line of work?
In 2014 I had scaled back on TV work and was freelancing in order to better focus on raising my children. At the same time, the Carrollton Police Department had decided to “civilianize” their PIO function, and they were looking for someone like me to fill the role. A CPD Commander was a personal family friend and asked me to apply. Seven years later, I’m still here!
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Any time I get to tell the story of something wonderful one of our police officers has done is the greatest moment of my career. I love when I happen to stumble upon an undiscovered act of kindness while searching through body camera video. It happens every day. They reach into their own pockets to help people in need all the time. I always say I wish everyone could see the side of our officers I am privileged to see every day.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I’m a ‘got-here-as-fast-as-I-could’ Texan! I was born in Rochester, NY, but my family moved to the Richardson area when I was seven years old.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Grandma DeVito’s kitchen. Every memory I have of her, she was at the stove cooking her authentic Italian specialties while the rest of us sat nearby all talking over each other. An Italian dinner table can literally have six conversations going at once. Come to think of it, it probably helped hone my ability to focus on either live TV or now during a police emergency!
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Palmieri Café in the Downtown Dallas Farmers Market. It’s an Italian coffee shop and bakery that serves the most authentic Italian pastries I’ve found in North Texas. My beloved late father was obsessed with a pastry called “pasticciotto”. We always called them “pusties”. As often as I can get to Palmieri, I’ll take pusties out to the Dallas National Cemetery and “share” them with my dad.
What's your favorite movie?
I become somewhat obsessed with ‘Love Actually’ every Christmas, but my all-time favorite is ‘The King’s Speech’. It reminds me so much of the performance coaching years of my career that were deeply rewarding.
Tell our readers about your family.
This is my favorite question! My high-school boyfriend Russell and I have been married for almost 25 years. We lost each other through the college and early career years but found each other again as young adults. We have two amazing and accomplished children. Our son Carson is a Political Science Junior at Baylor with eyes on law school. He is also on the Baylor Cross Country/Track teams. Our daughter Avery is about to graduate at the top of her class at Hebron High School and is headed to Texas A&M in the fall. My kids are easily my greatest accomplishment.
What are your hobbies?
What is this “hobby” thing you speak of? Does listening to my police radio count?
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My glasses or contacts. I’m blind without them.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I’m a bona fide cheer mom. My daughter has cheered since she was around eight years old. I’m the out-going president of the Hebron High School Cheer Booster Club too. My fellow cheer parents have been very patient with me as I have a completely unpredictable work schedule and was known to fly out the door unexpectedly for a SWAT call-out.
