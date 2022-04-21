Josue Romero has been in education for 13 years. He has served across the North Texas area as a 5th-grade bilingual educator in Dallas and Richardson ISD, as well as an Assistant Principal for change initiatives in Richardson ISD and Lovejoy ISD.
Romero is a first-generation college graduate. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas and a master's degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from The University of Texas Arlington. He is currently working on his doctorate in Educational Leadership at Southern Methodist University.
How did you get in your line of work?
I was influenced by my former swimming coach that saw the potential in me. She guided me to get my alternative certification and I haven’t looked back since.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I have had the opportunity to lead campuses that had a rating of “Improvement required” out of IR. We utilized a complete turnaround process and were able to make double digit gains for that campus.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
I might as well be as I have been living in Texas since I was a 5th grader. Originally, I am from California.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Moving into our first house. We used to move so much that when my parents were finally stable enough to own a home, I felt settled and knew we would not be going anywhere.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I enjoy Pluckers wings.
What's your favorite movie?
I would say it is the Pirates of the Caribbean series. There is so much rich dialogue that is missed if you don’t watch it with captions.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am a proud husband to my wife, Madison and our only daughter, Ofelia. We enjoy traveling and hanging out by out pool. We have two dogs, Capitan and Bechet. We just enjoy going out, trying new foods, and making the most of every situation.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy cooking and working out. Since I am currently pursuing my doctorate, you could also say it is studying ranks up there.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I used to compete nationally in swing dancing competitions and placed at several events.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
