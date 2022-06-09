Marissa Guerrero is a student at UNT, majoring in vocal performance and music education. Growing up in a family of teachers, she was inspired to pursue a career in education. She said that she and her grandmother would sing together when she was younger, bringing to life her joy of music.
How did you choose to pursue vocal performance and education?
I've always been kind of into music. My grandmother is a huge inspiration for me. When I was younger, we'd always make up really silly songs that didn't make sense, and I've always loved to sing in the car, performing for my family members, everywhere. Music was the right way to go.
What's been the best part of your journey in pursuing music?
I guess it's seeing the many ways I can impact the students' lives. Whenever I'm in a teaching setting, I'm always thinking about how I can help a student and be there for them in the classroom or outside of the classroom.
How long have you lived in Carrollton?
I've lived here pretty much all my life.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I have to say, making up little songs with my grandma. I'd say, "It doesn't make sense. It's going to be wrong," and she'd tell me, "just go ahead and do it." That was always fun, and it helped me spring into my creative ventures later in life.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I'm old-school. I like to go to Chili's a lot. I know it's everywhere. I also like the Diner of Dallas. I love the jukebox and the Dolly Parton figurine they have.
What's your favorite movie?
I like so many movies. I really like period dramas. I love "Little Women." That's a huge comfort movie of mine. Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, I love those movies. You also have to go classic. The Godfather -- the first one -- is my favorite.
Tell our readers about your family.
I live with my mom. She and my sister have taken care of me most of my life. I have a lot of teachers in my family. That's the inspiration for my pursuing education. I've grown up with really awesome teachers in my life. We're all close knit, and we all live in the same sort of area. We're very supportive of each other.
What are your hobbies?
All I do is sing. I also love to read when I have the chance, and I love watching movies and listening to music. Music has to be in my life. I'm currently taking up calligraphy. We'll see how that works out.
If you were stuck on a deserted island, what's one thing you couldn't live without?
A good book, because what are you going to do? Read a good book.
What's something about you people would never guess to be true?
I am secretly social once you get to know me. I can be extraverted at times. Once you open that can of worms, I'm talking nonstop.
