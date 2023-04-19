GRAND PRAIRIE – After the winning the District 6-6A title by 29 strokes, the Coppell girls golf team again found themselves on top of the leaderboard at the end of the first day of the Region I-6A tournament – although the Cowgirls had some company at the top.

Coppell was well on its way to qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament for the third year in a row, as the Cowgirls were 22 strokes clear of two teams that were tied for third place. But the only question that lingered in the galley was: Would Coppell or Southlake Carroll emerge as the top team in Region I?

