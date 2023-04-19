GRAND PRAIRIE – After the winning the District 6-6A title by 29 strokes, the Coppell girls golf team again found themselves on top of the leaderboard at the end of the first day of the Region I-6A tournament – although the Cowgirls had some company at the top.
Coppell was well on its way to qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament for the third year in a row, as the Cowgirls were 22 strokes clear of two teams that were tied for third place. But the only question that lingered in the galley was: Would Coppell or Southlake Carroll emerge as the top team in Region I?
Coppell led Carroll by one stroke after Monday.
Although the Lady Dragons rallied on Tuesday to win with a two-day total of 607, thanks in large part to a course-record 65 by junior Chiara Brambilla, the Cowgirls’ 614 was more than enough to earn second place at Tangle Ridge Golf Course and clinch a spot in the state tournament.
“It’s great, especially with the two seniors that we’ve got,” said Gary Beyer, Coppell head coach. “For Rylie (Allison), it will be her third year in a row to go to state. For Kirstin (Angosta), it’ll be her second year in a row after transferring in here before her junior year. And for the three freshmen, they’re excited to make the trip. And for the freshmen, it will feel like normal stuff to them.
“We played great Monday and okay today. Obviously, Southlake’s Nos. 1 and 2 golfers played well, and it’s hard to overcome a course record. Our Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 outplayed theirs. But it’s nice to get back to state.”
Coppell got another clutch performance from freshman Alicia Bellendir. Bellendir, who finished in second place in the District 6-6A tournament, finished seventh at the regional tournament with a 151. The Cowgirls also received a bounce-back performance from Angosta, who finished in a three-way tie for eighth with a 153 after shooting 167 at the district tournament.
Coppell wasn’t the only team that had a battle on its hands at the regional tournament.
Hebron came into Tuesday tied with Allen for third place, but only three teams advance to state. It proved to be another back-and-forth affair between the Lady Hawks and Lady Eagles on day two of the two-day tournament, but Hebron gutted it out. Hebron head coach Jeff Fields said it came down to execution on the back nine holes, as the Lady Hawks finished in third with a 635, seven ahead of Allen’s 642.
Sophomore Stalee Fields served as a catalyst for Hebron’s 306 on day two, shooting two-under-par 72 and 150 overall to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place. Junior Morgan Nguyen also had quite the turnaround on Tuesday. The Hebron junior tallied an 18-hole score of 76 Tuesday after an 83 on Monday to finished in a four-way tie for 15th in the individual standings.
“It was amazing,” Fields said. “We got off to a good start, which is always good in an event like that. The hardest holes out here are 14, 15 and 16. We played those really well, and that’s what kind of got us over the hump.”
McKinney Boyd junior Emma Thompson will represent McKinney ISD at the state tournament. Thompson found herself on the outside looking in at one of three individual state berths, trailing Midland Legacy’s Sarah Reed by just one stroke at the end of Monday. But Thompson stormed back with a 73 on Tuesday to finish with a 149 and clinch third place.
Coppell received quite the balance. The Cowgirls came into the season having returned seniors Allison and Angosta off last year’s state team but needed to fill two key spots in the top five that were lost to graduation in alums Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau. Freshmen Bellendir, Nethra Sheri and Riya Bapna have filled those spots very well. Sheri shot 155 to finish in a tie for 11th, while Bapna tied for 13th with a 156.
Of course, Coppell, as well as Hebron, would like nothing more than to get on the medal stand at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown on May 16. Hebron won their first state title in program history in 2021 and followed that up with a fifth-place finish last year, and Coppell took fourth two years ago and sixth last year.
“The girls asked me, ‘Who do we have to beat?’” Beyer said. “I told them that they ‘have to beat the five of you. You have played well enough to beat anyone in the state. There aren’t going to be any surprises down there.’ Hats off to Southlake. They played great both days, and it was the best they played all year. We look forward to the competition at state.”
