Coppell girls golf

The Coppell girls golf team poses with the District 6-6A tournament first-place trophy at Bear Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

DALLAS – Practice made perfect for the Coppell girls golf team.

To prepare for all of the intricacies of Bear Creek Golf Club, every team in District 6-6A got in 36 holes of golf on that course last Friday and Saturday in the district preview tournament. And for Coppell, the Cowgirls couldn’t have asked for a better two days, winning by a whopping 42 strokes.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments