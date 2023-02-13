Coppell girls wrestling Region I-6A

The Coppell girls wrestling team poses with the first-place trophy at the Region I-6A Tournament at W.G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City on Saturday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

HALTOM CITY – Even as the Coppell girls wrestling team piled up the points at the Region I-6A Tournament, head coach Ted Witulski didn’t know that his Cowgirls were in the lead in the team standings.

That’s because Witulski was focused on the success of each of the 10 Cowgirls that competed in the two-day event at W.G. Thomas Coliseum. He was trying to prepare each of them the best he could for their next match and qualify as many individuals as possible for the state tournament.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments