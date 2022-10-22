COPPELL – Senior Ike Odimegwu plays a lot of roles for Coppell, but one of his favorites is the point-after-touchdown block kick team.
It showed on Friday night.
Hebron senior quarterback Braxton Baker had lofted a pass over the head of a Coppell defender to sophomore JJ Hatcher on an 11-yard touchdown pass to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 21-13 with 1:09 remaining on the game clock in the first half.
But Odimegwu sprung into action moments later. Hebron botched the hold on the ensuing snap on the PAT attempt and Coppell senior Braxton Myers tracked down the loose ball. Myers got his hands on the ball and it rolled to Odimegwu, who was ushered into the end zone by a convoy of Cowboys to earn two points for the successful return.
Odimegwu’s run-back gave all of the momentum to Coppell, which built a 30-13 halftime lead before surviving a late comeback by Hebron to hang on for a 43-35 win at Buddy Echols Field.
“I saw a missed snap,” Odimegwu said. “My teammate, Braxton Myers, moved the ball a little bit, and I just picked up the ball. I saw somebody at the 50 trying to catch me. I gave him a stiff-arm and then ran for the score.”
The win clinched the second playoff berth in the last three years for Coppell (7-1 overall, 4-1 District 6-6A). Thanks to losses by Marcus (4-4, 3-2) and Plano (4-4, 3-2), the Cowboys take sole possession of second place in 6-6A with two games remaining in the regular season.
Hebron (4-4, 2-3) remains one game behind the Marauders and Wildcats for the final playoff berth, though the Hawks need to run the table over the final two weeks of the season to try to earn a postseason berth, especially with head-to-head losses to Marcus and Plano.
Hebron returns to action next Friday at home against Plano West, while Coppell hosts Flower Mound that same night. The Jaguars (2-6, 2-3) outlasted Plano, 51-41, on Friday.
Odimegwu’s long return allowed Coppell to catch its break. Prior to that return, a few miscues by the Cowboys allowed the Hawks to get back into the game.
After Coppell committed back-to-back penalties on its previous drive to force third-and-long, a pass interference penalty on Hebron kept the drive going. But on the next play, Cowboys senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw committed his first mistake the game.
Fishpaw threw a pass into double coverage, and the ball was picked off by Hebron senior Girard Stevenson Jr. Eight plays later, Hatcher caught the short touchdown pass from Baker to make it a 21-13 ballgame in favor of Coppell with 1:09 remaining in the first half.
But after Odimegwu’s long return for two points, Coppell’s offense kept its foot on the gas. The Cowboys needed just two plays to march into Hawks’ territory. On the next play, Coppell pulled out a little trickery. Fishpaw threw a lateral pass to senior Zack Darkoch. He then unloaded the pass to senior Carter Kincaid, who out-ran the Hebron defense for a 59-yard pass play and a 30-13 Coppell lead.
“We’ve done it in practice a couple of times and they trusted me to make that play,” Darkoch said.
Coppell head coach Antonio Wiley gave offensive coordinator Heath Naragon the green light to run that trick play.
“I trust the offense,” Wiley said. “Coach Naragon has always got something up his sleeve every now and then. He asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘Go score.’ He did exactly what I asked him to do.”
Darkoch was used in multiple roles for the Cowboys on Friday. He played running back, wide receiver and a few plays at quarterback. Darkoch threw for 59 yards, rushed for 11 yards on a pair of carries and caught five passes for 32 yards with one score.
“I feel like Taysom Hill,” Darkoch said. “It’s just fun. It’s like playing backyard football.”
Coppell’s biggest catalyst on Friday was Fishpaw. Although he had the interception that led to Hebron’s second touchdown, Fishpaw was again on his game. The Coppell senior threw for 162 yards on 16-of-22 passing and rushed for a team-high 49 yards on 10 carries.
Hebron nearly scored on the final play of the first half on a catch-and-run by Bronaugh, but an offensive penalty wiped away that play. The Hawks, though, got one untimed down because of the flag. However, Baker’s pass to the end zone on the ensuing snap was intercepted by Coppell sophomore Weston Polk.
The Hawks’ offense looked unstoppable at times. Hebron out-gained Coppell, 446-380, in total yardage and nearly pulled off a late rally against the Cowboys’ reserves.
Hebron sophomore quarterback PJ Crayton unloaded a 52-yard pass up the field to sophomore Chase Harris with 48 seconds left in the game. Crayton ran in the two-point conversion to make it 43-35 Coppell. However, Myers hauled in the ensuing onside kick, and Coppell ran out the rest of the time on the game clock to earn its seventh victory.
Baker completed 19-of-26 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Bryson Spriggs rushed for 84 yards on 15 carries with one score. Harris had a team-high 85 receiving yards.
