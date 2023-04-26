Ian McCracken Hebron baseball

Hebron senior Ian McCracken does the Superman pose in front of the Hawks’ fans after he scored the go-ahead run in the team’s 2-1 road win over Flower Mound on Tuesday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – Moments after Hebron senior Ian McCracken slid into home plate ahead of the tag of Flower Mound junior catcher Zane Becker, McCracken – his jersey unbuttoned – did a Superman pose in front of the Hawks’ fans.

For six innings, Hebron had not been able to scratch a run against Flower Mound junior pitcher Zack James. But McCracken, who came up to pinch hit with two outs in the top of the seventh, lined an RBI double over the head of Jaguars senior shortstop Ryder McDaniel to tie the score.

