FLOWER MOUND – Moments after Hebron senior Ian McCracken slid into home plate ahead of the tag of Flower Mound junior catcher Zane Becker, McCracken – his jersey unbuttoned – did a Superman pose in front of the Hawks’ fans.
For six innings, Hebron had not been able to scratch a run against Flower Mound junior pitcher Zack James. But McCracken, who came up to pinch hit with two outs in the top of the seventh, lined an RBI double over the head of Jaguars senior shortstop Ryder McDaniel to tie the score.
McCracken then came around to score after senior Brady Richardson hit an RBI double to give Hebron a one-run lead, and senior Will Patterson closed out the Jaguars to deny the Jaguars the outright District 6-6A title and earn a 2-1 win for the Hawks.
“(Coach Steve Stone) told me before the game that I was going to come in during a big moment,” McCracken said. “I kind of knew what was happening. I got my mind right. I was taking some cuts throughout the game. I was ready to go. I was mentally prepared.”
With the win, Hebron (11-2 district) pulls even with Flower Mound (11-2) for first place in the 6-6A standings. That sets up a winner-take-all-game Friday at Hebron with the winner claiming the outright district title.
When it came time for Stone to make a decision to have McCracken pinch hit, the Hawks head coach felt confident that McCracken would come through in the clutch. McCracken was taking practice swings all night at the end of the Hawks’ dugout and inside the hitting cage. But also a huge factor in Stone’s decision was great execution with a lead-off single by senior Minjun Seo, followed by a sacrifice bunt from senior Pierce Matthews.
“We had been stymied there for about four innings, going three-up and three-down in a matter of minutes,” Stone said “It was nice to get that lead-off hit. We had a good sacrifice bunt. Ian is a guy that has had different roles all season. He’s started in left. He’s DH’d. He’s come up big for us. I told him before the game, ‘It’s not your turn to start, but you will have an at-bat tonight in a big situation. Embrace it. Let’s go.’ He did that. It doesn’t always turn out the way that you envision. Tonight, it did.”
Flower Mound struck first, thanks to some quick feet on the base path by McDaniel. McDaniel led off the bottom of the first with a single, and then scored on an RBI single by junior Josh Glaser for a 1-0 Jaguars lead.
But that was all of the damage that Patterson allowed. The senior left-hander got out of a few jams and received some great defensive play by the Hawks’ defense, including a catch in right field by senior Lane Haworth, who then threw a strike to senior catcher Robert Sanford and he applied the tag on junior Sam Distel to complete a double play. That play prevented the Jaguars from building on their one-run lead. Patterson tallied four strikeouts and gave up just four hits.
“It was just a good baseball game with two good pitchers on the mound and both teams playing really good defense,” Stone said. “A lot of good throws in the outfield for both teams. A lot of quality baseball.”
Flower Mound flashed some good defense of its own in the top half of the third.
Hebron had runners at second and third with one out after Richardson led off with a single and Sanford hit a one-out double. But Flower Mound turned a double play. McDaniel caught a line drive off the bat of senior Aden Howard and he threw to Distel at second base to complete the inning-ending double play.
Flower Mound played great defense all evening behind James. In a game that moved at a brisk pace, James was quick to pitch through an inning at times. He allowed two runs on four hits to accompany four strikeouts in 6.2 innings. But the Jaguars could only manufacture one run for their junior right-hander.
“What Zack did tonight is what he’s been doing all season,” said Danny Wallace, Flower Mound head coach. “He changes speeds and has a three-pitch mix. He pitched well tonight. But, we left some people on base and it came back and bit us.”
Wallace is confident that his Jaguars can bounce back on Friday. Following a 6-3 loss to Marcus on March 17, Flower Mound proceeded to win its next 10 district games. Hebron, meanwhile, is relishing the opportunity to win the 6-6A title on its home field.
“We’re excited,” McCracken said. “We’re pumped. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to go out there and secure this thing.”
Never too late: Photos from Hebron's 2-1 win over Flower Mound
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.