One of the fondest memories that Creekview alum David Blough has while playing at Standridge Stadium came on Nov. 7, 2013.
That night, Blough threw for 328 yards and totaled four touchdowns in a playoff-clinching 33-29 win for Creekview over North Forney.
On June 3, Blough was back at Standridge Stadium – but not for a football game. Having wanted to give back to the town that cheered him on when he was at Creekview and now for the Arizona Cardinals, he held a free youth football camp for kids ages 5-18.
Blough thanked Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD athletic director Renee Putter for opening the gates of Standridge Stadium to the campers, who braved the 90-plus-degree temperatures and to learn new football skills from Blough and his college teammates.
“My wife and I are in the area,” he said. “We always thought that we would want to come back and do something here in Carrollton because that's where we met. That's where we went to high school. That's home for us. Doing a free camp for the kids here in Carrollton and feeding them is something that I really wanted to do."
Raising Cane’s provided food and Body Armor had drinks for all of the campers, coaching staff and parents in attendance.
When coming up with the vision for his own youth football camp, Blough recalls the times that he participated in the Air-It-Out Passing Academy with current Purdue offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, as well as the Manning Passing Academy.
“Graham Harrell is a Texas legend and I wanted to learn from Graham Harrell,” Blough said. “At the time, it was a passing camp and I thought that it was really cool. In college, I went to the Manning Academy and Eli, Archie and Peyton were running the camp. I got to be around them a lot, and that was something that was really cool.
"They were so first-class with everything. They made sure everybody was taken care of and felt welcome. That was something that I felt that I hoped people would feel when they come here."
Those attending the David Blough Football Camp were given instruction on footwork, throwing technique and route running. Later in the day, campers and instructors participated in keep-away games. Blough alternated between offense and defense.
The last couple of years have provided plenty of exciting moments for Blough and his extended family. On March 20, he agreed to terms on a one-year deal to return to Arizona. The Cardinals are under the direction of first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, who previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Blough, Colt McCoy and Hebron alum Clayton Tune will battle it out to back up Allen alum Kyler Murray, who is signed through 2028.
"It's really cool to grow up around the same time as Kyler and be able to back him up,” Blough said. “I grew up watching Colt. Being in the quarterback room with those guys has been cool. And then it's just a place that Melissa and I wanted to be. It's a great opportunity for me to compete and try and play as many years as possible in the NFL."
Athletics runs in Blough’s extended family and the last few years have been quite the ride. His wife, Melissa, made the quarterfinals in the 400-meter hurdles in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. His brother-in-law, Christian Gonzalez – Melissa’s younger brother and 2020 The Colony graduate – was selected by the New England Patriots with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"It's been really special for him,” Blough said. “I got to watch him grow up. His family has been incredible. To be able to be with his family and see Christian achieve his dreams is something that is really special. He is a really gifted young man. He is a humble young man. Having all this stuff come his way is something special and well-deserved."
