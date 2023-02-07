The Colony’s Riley Courtney, pictured in previous action, was one of eight Cougars to advance to the Region II-5A wrestling tournament. He was the runner-up at 160 pounds in the District 8-5A Tournament, held Saturday at Frisco Emerson.
The Colony and Creekview wrestling teams have enjoyed plenty of postseason success over the years.
Two years ago, The Colony alum Elizabeth Grabiec capped off an unbeaten season by winning the Class 5A state title at 165 pounds. Last season, Josh Weatherall earned a spot on the medal stand at Cypress’ Berry Center after he took fourth in the state at 113 pounds, while Creekview alum Kenneth Hendriksen notched a personal milestone as he concluded his high school career as a three-time state champion.
On Saturday, Creekview wrestled in the 9-5A tournament at R.L. Turner, where they were joined by Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD rivals R.L. Turner and Newman Smith.
It was a big day on the mat for the Creekview girls, which churned out three district champions. Amaya Rubalcado (107 pounds) went 2-0 with a 15-0 technical fall in the final. Raquel Iturrino (114) and Breanna Thompson each won three matches by pin. Alyssa Luevanos (145) and Hope Skelton (165) wrestled to second place. Jazmine Guevara (153) finished third in her weight class. Leila Rosas (100) placed fourth.
Creekview’s boys had four grapplers crack the top four at the District 9-5A tournament. Samuel Iturrino (132) wrestled to second place. Owen Eikenhorst (106) and Aiden Trujillo (113) turned in third-place finishes, while Aidan Laird (138) finished in fourth place.
Host Turner had an individual champion of its own in Melanie Garcia, who went 2-0 with two pins to capture first place at 100 pounds. She was one of nine Lions that punched their tickets into the Region III-5A Tournament, set for Friday-Saturday at Anna High School. Stephanie Gonzalez was the runner-up at 120 pounds, while on the boys’ side, Jacob Marquez finished in second place at 165 pounds. Nicholas Verra (126), Alan Villanueva (138) and Dennis Gonzalez (157) earned bronze. Julian Ortiz Garcia (106) and Jacob Garcia (215) will also compete in the regional tournament after placing fourth in the district meet.
Newman Smith’s LaShiara Wilson (185) earned a spot on the top of the medal stand after she went 2-0 with two pins to capture first place in her weight division. Anali Sandoval (235) took second place. Paulina Chavez-Muro (120) is also bound for the regional tournament after she wrestled to bronze, as is Tranyse Jones (138), who finished in fourth place.
As for The Colony, the Cougars advanced eight wrestlers to the Region II-5A tournament, set to be held this weekend at Frisco Independence.
Riley Courtney took the first step towards what he hopes is his first appearance in the 5A state tournament by placing second at 165 pounds. Cody Wolf wrestled to second place at 190. The Cougars also got third-place finishes from Luis Arellano (113) and Jordan Smith (285). Julian Vega (150) is also bound for the regional tournament after he finished in fourth place.
Ava Washington is heading back to the regional tournament after she placed second in District 8-5A at 150 pounds. The Lady Cougars also received a third-place finish from Saniyah Ward (132) and fourth-place finish from Neha Anup (114).
