Riley Courtney The Colony

The Colony’s Riley Courtney, pictured in previous action, was one of eight Cougars to advance to the Region II-5A wrestling tournament. He was the runner-up at 160 pounds in the District 8-5A Tournament, held Saturday at Frisco Emerson.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Colony and Creekview wrestling teams have enjoyed plenty of postseason success over the years.

Two years ago, The Colony alum Elizabeth Grabiec capped off an unbeaten season by winning the Class 5A state title at 165 pounds. Last season, Josh Weatherall earned a spot on the medal stand at Cypress’ Berry Center after he took fourth in the state at 113 pounds, while Creekview alum Kenneth Hendriksen notched a personal milestone as he concluded his high school career as a three-time state champion.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments